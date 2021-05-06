Exceptional Dermatology Care Launches Premier Skin Revitalization Platform JouleX

FULLERTON, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Dermatology Care, Orange County's leading dermatology practice, partners with Sciton, Inc. to provide patients with its newly launched JouleX system, equipped with the world's first Hybrid Fractional Laser, HALO, Forever Young, Forever Clear, and the most powerful IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) in the world, Forever Young + BBL Hero.

Dr. David Sire, Owner & Medical Director of Exceptional Dermatology Care, performing BBL treatment using the JouleX system.

Named "Best Innovation" in the 2021 NewBeauty Magazine Annual Beauty Choice Awards, BBL Hero was acclaimed amongst industry experts, NewBeauty Magazine editors, and readers for its excellence in innovation and technology by delivering dual band light four times faster, three times more efficient with two times the cooling technology to keep patients comfortable during this quick phototherapy treatment for face & body.

"The JouleX system truly stands out from other laser and light technologies by offering not only corrective treatments, but also treatments for early sun damage," says Dr. David Sire, Owner and Medical Director of Exceptional Dermatology Care. "Forever Young + BBL Hero is the newest and best IPL on the market. With maintenance, patients can keep their skin clear for many years and reverse the signs of aging skin."

HALO, BBL Forever Young, Forever Clear, and Forever Young + BBL HERO treat several skin conditions for enhanced skin revitalization, including:

Hyperpigmentation, Sun Damage, Freckles, and other Skin Lesions

Redness, Rosacea, Small Vessels, Angiomas, Telangiomas, Red Scars, and Port Wine Stains

Active Acne, Acne Scars

Visible Signs of Aging, including skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles

Reduction in the appearance of enlarged pores

Exceptional Dermatology Care is now accepting patient consultations for the JouleX system. To schedule an appointment, patients may contact the practice directly at 714.882.5525. For a comprehensive list of dermatologic services and cosmetic procedures, patients can visit the company website at www.exceptionaldermatology.com.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL DERMATOLOGY CARE

Founded in 2018, Exceptional Dermatology Care is a leading provider of dermatological and aesthetic medicine services in Fullerton, CA. The practice's Board-Certified Providers, Physician Assistant and Certified Nurses are expertly trained on the latest and most advanced medical and cosmetic treatments for the skin. Combining the perfect blend of medical, care and skin rejuvenation, Exceptional Dermatology Care provides a comprehensive suite of dermatologic services, offering general dermatology, advanced treatment options for skin cancer and cosmetic procedures.

Media inquires for Exceptional Dermatology Care, contact Image Lab PR, Khemarin Sokan at PH310.770.9465, at [email protected]

Related Images

joulex-system.jpeg

JouleX System

Dr. David Sire, Owner & Medical Director of Exceptional Dermatology Care, performing BBL treatment using the JouleX system.

SOURCE Exceptional Dermatology Care