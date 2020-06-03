Exceptional Emergency Centers Now Accepting Medicare

DALLAS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that independent, freestanding ERs in Texas can be recognized health care providers that are eligible for reimbursement for treating Medicare patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are excited for Medicare plan holders throughout Texas and we look forward to providing them with the best ER care in the state," said Bruce McVeigh, Chief Operating Officer. "Being allowed to expand our ability to care for more people is a win for everybody."

Exceptional Emergency Centers

Exceptional Emergency Centers have always treated Medicare patients in need of emergency care regardless of their ability to pay, but now will be able to see an increased number of patients with Medicare insurance. Our board-certified doctors and nurses are up to the task of treating more patients while continuing to provide little to no wait times for patients.

"When patients have more choices of where to go for their ER needs, they can pick the best option and not have to worry if their Medicare plan would cover them," said McVeigh. "We are confident Exceptional ER is the best choice for them and their families."

Exceptional Emergency Centers are located across Texas, in Amarillo, Lubbock, Fort Worth, Garland, Livingston, Harlingen, Brownsville, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, and Tyler. The new CMS guidance will allow Exceptional Emergency Centers to serve even more people in our communities.

About Exceptional Emergency Centers:

Exceptional Emergency Centers provide high-level emergency care with little or no wait time, state-of-the-art equipment, a fully equipped lab, and on-site CT & X-ray services. Our facilities have a team of Board-Certified ER Physicians and highly experienced and welcoming nurses. Open 24/7 we are dedicated to providing the highest quality ER care. www.EER24.com

