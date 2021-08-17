Exceptional ER Saving Lives

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. [Exceptional Emergency Centers] wants to shine a spotlight on the Exceptional ER Beaumont Center today, for safely treating and moving a patient to a critically needed higher level of care based on a severe COVID reaction. On Saturday, August 14, despite the many COVID-19 operational struggles, the team was able to successfully secure an accepting hospital bed for a critical patient and then arranged air transportation to get the patient to the hospital as soon as possible.

The Exceptional Emergency Center - Beaumont successfully transferred out a stroke patient to Houston by using life flight.

Today Exceptional Healthcare Inc. comes together to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff for their compassion, commitment, and hard work to take care of the Beaumont community.

During this pandemic, this is not the first time Exceptional ER has proven the importance of Free Standing ERs in the continuum of the healthcare system across the State of Texas. In August last year, Edin Howell, a 71-year-old Veteran patient came to an Exceptional ER and was admitted for nine days and received treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms. Before heading to Exceptional ER, the patient called the ambulance to pick him up, but was stunned at what EMS workers told him, and here is what he said:

"They said if I was taken to the hospital, I would sit there for a few hours and then be forced to go home. The only way I could get help is if my wife drove me to the ER." It was at Exceptional Healthcare ER that he received the help that saved his life. "If it wasn't for my wife, the exceptional workers at the ER, and God, I would not be here today."

Last but not least, all these and many other incidents clearly show that Free Standing ERs have a vital role in communities, especially during these most trying of times.

Before freestanding emergency rooms, people who needed emergency care sometimes had to be transported a good distance to get to a hospital. This is not good if a person's condition is serious or even life-threatening. Freestanding emergency rooms are usually located close to neighborhoods so people can access whatever emergency care service they need. This is a definite plus in improving access to healthcare and also improving the quality of life for people needing emergency services.

One of the greatest benefits of all of the Exceptional Healthcare Freestanding Emergency rooms is that patients will always get superior medical care due to these facilities being equipped with ER Doctors and ER Nurses that have extensive experience in this realm of healthcare, as well as having the most up-to-date ER equipment and patient services that meet all the Patient's needs. We are open 24/7/365 days to handle whatever emergency comes through the doors.

