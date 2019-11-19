Exceptional Leadership International (ELI) Expands its Ranks Appoints John Kearney as Partner

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Leadership International (ELI) announced today that John Kearney has become a Partner of the firm. His appointment further expands the Boston based management consulting firm's capabilities in guiding clients successfully through periods of growth and transition. Mr. Kearney will join E.L.I.'s core Partner team in assisting family enterprises balance family dynamics and business realities during critical transitions, such as succession and leadership changes or business combinations so that owners' value maybe maximized. "As E.L.I. clients are typically focused on ways to expand, improve performance or effect a change in leadership or ownership, Mr. Kearney's background and experience is uniquely suited to the firm's engagements," commented E.L.I. C.E.O., Janice DiPietro, "as he has developed multidisciplinary skills in managing people and transactions ranging from acquisitions to divestments to public offerings (IPO) to bank financing and bonding programs."

Mr. Kearney has more than 25 years of international operating experience with large publicly traded companies such as W R Grace and Fidelity Capital as well as broad experience in high growth private companies many of which were private equity and venture backed businesses including such organizations as Lazard Technology Partners, Pequot Capital, American Capital Strategies, and Fidelity Capital. A strategic thinker with a proven track record of and delivering change while maintaining company values during his career highlighted by significant achievements built on implementing process driven systems which eliminate non- productive costs allowing rapid acceleration of infrastructure build out and operations in a wide variety of business environments.

He is a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and received a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University in Boston MA.

