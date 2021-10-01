Exceptional Lives, Inc. Awarded Grant From The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation To Pilot Peer Support Program

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Lives, a not-for-profit that works in Louisiana, was recently awarded $23,840.00 of grant funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to pilot a peer support program for rural BIPOC families.

The mission of Exceptional Lives is to encourage and guide families and providers caring for children with disabilities by offering information, advocacy and skill-building tools, and connections to other caregivers. This grant awarded under the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation's New Horizons Grant program will allow Exceptional Lives, Inc. to continue its mission by building connections with BIPOC families in rural areas of Louisiana.

"At Exceptional Lives, we are aware that BIPOC parents of children with disabilities in rural, low-income areas face significant barriers to accessing important services and have limited local providers. We are also aware that the stress and isolation of caring for a child with disabilities can negatively impact a parent's health and wellbeing. Parent Partners will create opportunities for parents to connect with peers in their community and obtain essential support and information from trusted individuals. We are grateful to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana for providing us with the capacity to do this critical work," said Christina Kozik, Community Engagement Specialist, Exceptional Lives.

