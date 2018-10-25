Exchange Data International Awarded Best Corporate Actions Data Provider

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Exchange Data International (EDI), the London-based disruptive financial data provider of corporate actions data was awarded 'Best Corporate Actions Data Provider' by the A-Team Data Management Review on the seventh of December, held at the prestigious Merchant Taylors' Hall in London. Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-team Group, which hosts the Data Management Awards said, "We're pleased that our readership of 15,000 senior data management executives clearly rated Exchange Data International as the Best Corporate Actions Data Provider and congratulate them on their prestigious Data Management Award win."

EDI's CEO Jonathan Bloch said, "We are delighted to have been recognized as the best provider in the category of Corporate Actions Data. Our corporate actions data is one of our core products. This past year we have seen a dramatic rise globally in the appetite for corporate actions data, as more and more investors, as well as the sell-side and other data providers are keen to find reliable data sources. Last year we introduced our replacement service for NYSE Corporate Actions at less than 50% of the redistribution costs charged by NYSE. We provide redistribution users with the same quality data sets, for half the cost, without any onerous redistribution rules. We believe it's about time the corporate actions sector had a competitive environment and as a result we find that the recognition of being a leading provider of data is confirmation that both the buy-side and sell-side have affirmed the need for a more level playing field in terms of reliable data services and providers. We continue to look forward to finding new products and services for our clients that contribute positively to the capital markets."

Key features of EDI's Corporate Actions Data Solutions include:

Comprehensive information on all corporate actions events affecting global equities from over 150 exchanges worldwide, as well as, data for 31,000+ US Mutual Funds

Detailed announcements on many event types including dividends, takeovers, and stock splits

Customized data sets based on specific geographical, instrument or event type requirements

Efficiently crosschecked data sets with the help of four Financial Instrument Global Identifiers

More about the Corporate Actions Data services at EDI here

EDI products, services and complimentary trials can be found at www.exchange-data.com

