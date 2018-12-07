Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the Tactile Analytics ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, in consultation with Eve Capital, LLC, the Fund's sponsor, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Listed Funds Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about December 28, 2018 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on December 17, 2018, and the last day of trading the Fund's shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. will be December 24, 2018. From

December 18, 2018 through December 24, 2018, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during

that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. For the distribution, the ex-date will be December 21, 2018, the record date will be December 24, 2018, and the pay date will be December 28, 2018. Shareholders who purchase shares of the Fund on or after its ex-date of December 21, 2018 will not be eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution.

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Fund, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

If you would like additional information, please call 1-405-778-8377.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. The Fund may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies, the values of which may be affected by changes in the currency rates or exchange control regulations.

Information technology companies may be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources and fewer experienced management or marketing personnel. Information technology company stocks, especially those which are Internet related, have experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that are often unrelated to their operating performance. The Fund is non-diversified which means it may be invested in a limited number of issuers and susceptible to any economic, political and regulatory events than a more diversified fund. Diversification may not protect against market risk.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor, and Vident Investment Advisory LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the fund. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

