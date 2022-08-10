ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes $176 Million Net-Leased Portfolio, Its Largest to Date

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced it has fully subscribed its largest 1031-eligible investment offering to date.

PASADENA, Calif. - Properties included in ExchangeRight's fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 53 DST, its largest 1031-eligible investment offering to date (Wednesday, August 10, 2022).

Net-Leased Portfolio 53 DST's total offering price was $176.34 million. The portfolio comprises 25 properties spanning more than 1.6 million square feet across 18 states. The properties are fully leased to tenants with strong recession-resilient track records, including Kroger, Dollar General, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, CVS, Schnucks, Sherwin-Williams, Webster Bank, WellMed, and Family Dollar.

The offering launched with a loan-to-value of 48.77 percent and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 3.45 percent. ExchangeRight has designed the portfolio to feature the same aggregation strategy that the company has employed to execute full-cycle events for 15 past net-leased portfolios and provide investors with multiple exit options at closing.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, said the size of this portfolio has allowed more investors to benefit from the company's investment strategy, which focuses on net-leased properties with tenants successfully operating in recession-resilient industries.

"Given the size of this offering, we were able to help significantly more investors, representatives, and advisors access another ExchangeRight portfolio designed to provide stable income through market cycles and economic volatility," Thomas said.

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and more than 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. More than 7,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. While all of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since its founding, past performance does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

