Excitement Awaits with an All-New Wizarding World Inspired Loot Wear Subscription Line

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loot Crate's Loot Wear is excited to announce its latest subscription box will be inspired by the Wizarding World.

Included in the first box, fans won't want to miss out on an exclusive T-shirt featuring everyone's favorite blue mischief-making creatures the Cornish Pixies.

To carry all of your must haves, a beautiful canvas tote bag featuring the four houses of Hogwarts - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff will also be included.

For current Wizarding World Loot Crate subscribers looking to receive even more excitement this bi-monthly subscription will ship in the alternate months of the house-specific Wizarding World crate and will include an exclusive T-shirt as well as one additional exclusive softline wearable or accessory. Wizarding World Loot Wear pricing starts at $19.99, shipping included (add $5 shipping for international orders). Sales end for this introductory launch on June 9 and will arrive to your doorstep between June 25 - 30.

About the Loot Company

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)

