Exciting New Trial for People With Parkinson's Disease

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncoast Neuroscience Associates is recruiting for a clinical research study to evaluate an investigational medication in people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease who are experiencing symptoms such as seeing things/hearing things that may not actually be there. The study results will provide information about the safety of the investigational medication and how well it works. Patients who choose to take part in clinical research studies provide a valuable contribution to medical research.

The study has been authorized to be conducted at Suncoast Neuroscience Associates by the IRB on March 22, 2019.

Recruitment and patient care will be led by Dr. Alberto Vasquez and his team until Fall 2019.

What is Parkinson's disease psychosis? Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition. This means that patients with Parkinson's disease, have their brain change over time causing problems like losing control of how their body moves. They may also experience other symptoms such as visual hallucinations (seeing things that aren't actually there), delusions (such as paranoia), or illusions (thinking something is real when it is not). These symptoms are often referred to as 'Parkinson's disease psychosis', which is common in people with Parkinson's disease.

About the SEP361-203 study: The SEP361-203 study is evaluating an investigational medication for people with Parkinson's disease that may be experiencing visual hallucinations and/or delusions. Approximately 36 people across 20 clinical research sites in the U.S. will take part in the study. The study will evaluate how safe the investigational medication is and how well it works.

To qualify for this study, patients must be screened to determine their eligibility and agree to participate.

All study-related visits, tests, and study medication will be provided at no cost for the duration of the study. In addition, reimbursement for travel and related expenses may be provided for completed study visits.

To find out more about the SEP361-203 study, visit www.pdpclinicaltrial.com or ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT0299369).

Deciding to take part in a clinical research study is an important decision. If you have any questions, please contact the study team using the details below.

Chelsea Morris Rizer, Clinical Research Coordinator cmorris@suncoastneuroresearch.com 727-202-2629 www.suncoastneuroresearch.com

About Suncoast Neuroscience Associates

Suncoast Neuroscience Associates is a dedicated research center affiliated with Central Neurology, a 6-provider neurology practice. The research center is owned, managed, and staffed by board-certified physicians and certified clinical research professionals, all with many years of research and health care experience. We have worked on hundreds of studies focusing on Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, memory loss, Multiple Sclerosis, stroke, cervical dystonia (spasmodic torticollis), tremor, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), migraines/headaches, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, peripheral neuropathy, and other neurological conditions.

Related Files

vasquez,alberto_32824719_advertisementpressreleasesep361203studyevaluatinganinvestigational253027470assubmitted (1).pdf

Related Links

Suncoast Neuroscience Associates

Clinical Trial Website

SOURCE Suncoast Neuroscience Associates

Related Links

http://www.suncoastneuroresearch.com

