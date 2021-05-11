Exciting New Vehicles From Dodge, Jeep® and Ram Will Be Rolling Into the 2021 Twin Cities Auto Show

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge//SRT goes full throttle with the world's most powerful SUV, the 710-horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

Jeep® brand showcases five new additions to its award-winning lineup, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L, 2021 Wrangler 4xe, 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 and 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Ram Truck display showcases the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the apex predator of the truck world

Twin Cities Auto Show attendees will get an up close look at new Dodge//SRT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles on display at the Twin Cities Auto Show when it opens to the public on May 15.

Dodge//SRT Brand

A muscle SUV for muscle car people with families, the Dodge Durango joins the Challenger and Charger in SRT Hellcat form as the most powerful SUV ever. Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, the Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds, has an NHRA-certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds, a top speed of 180 mph and a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 lbs. No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat. The Dodge Durango raises the bar for 2021 with updated exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the show with several all-new vehicles, including:

The Jeep Grand Cherokee expands into three-row form for the first time as the Grand Cherokee L, breaking new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee L features advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras, plus next-generation technologies, including 10-inch digital screens, Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system

The Wrangler lineup adds two dynamic models for 2021:

Wrangler 4xe uses a 375-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain to deliver 49 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commutes, while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety



The 470-horsepower Wrangler Rubicon 392, the most powerful Wrangler ever, runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and marks the return of a V-8 to Wrangler after nearly 40 years

The Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.

Ram Truck Brand

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will take center stage for the Ram Truck brand. This new truck is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Twin Cities Auto Show will open Saturday, May 15 and run through Sunday, May 23, 2021. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, please visit www.twincitiesautoshow.com.

