Exciting Performance Announcements for Ted Vernon & Viva!

MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Ted Vernon of Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. and his band "The Viva Band" announced upcoming concert dates for Miami these upcoming months. After the success of the band's performance on New Year's Eve, the city of Miami has scheduled a series of concerts.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Miami Heat game on March 17th. Crystal Rogers, the marketing director who works for the Heat, said Viva is the best-received band that she has ever seen at a Heat game since she has been working there.

The Talented South Florida Band Is Back

Viva is also performing at Woody's West End Tavern on March 23rd at 7:00 pm. Later concert dates include April 5th, May 11th, and June 8th of this year.

The band features Ted Vernon, Wesley B. Wright, Paul Saca, Jamey Hartman, Michael Washington, and Melissa Winch.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With his sufficient expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, he has classic cars for sale and provides these classic automobiles for several occasions such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals. This includes high profile movies. One can buy, sell, or trade classic cars through this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami or view Ted's extensive inventory of classic cars, contact Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. today.

Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

305-754-2323

info@tedvernon.com

