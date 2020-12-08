Exciting Science Story and Strong Role Models for Girls Interested in STEM from TheBeamer LLC; Presented in Videos, Video Games, Short Stories, Projects, and a Book, all Created with National Science Foundation Funding
Middle grade students can learn the story of Stardust at home or in school. They explore the science of atoms, formed by stars, and passed on to them by Albert Einstein and the Last T-Rex.
Dec 08, 2020, 08:48 ET
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To nourish the interest of young girls in STEM, four female characters created for The Stardust Mystery story are excellent role models. The girls discover the amazing Stardust Mystery story of how humans are made of Stardust pieces (atoms) that were once in the bodies of Albert Einstein and the Last T-Rex. The girls and 3 boys (age 11 to 13) are on a fictional time-travel adventure to discover and tell the non-fiction science story of Stardust. The story is told in videos, video games, short stories, student projects and a book.
The story explains how atoms were created in the explosive death of stars occurring shortly after the Big Bang and continuing to today. It explains how these atoms have been shared during the history of planet Earth by plants and animals including Einstein, the Last T-Rex, and ourselves. It explores the structure, types, sizes, numbers, and arrangements of atoms.
"There are so many wonderful and exciting stories in science to tell," said Dr. Peter Solomon, CEO of TheBeamer LLC. "I want to get our children interested in science by sharing those stories through the media they like best. I believe integrating science concepts into exciting stories is the best way for children to learn."
Most of the resources are available FREE online:
- Animated science videos on the Stardust Mystery YouTube channel.
- Illustrated stories, student projects, videos, and lesson plans available at https://TheStardustMystery.com on the KIDS, KIDS-PROJECTS, and EDUCATOR pages.
- Computer video games Raptor Adventure and Searching for Stardust available at Itch.io.
Available for purchase are:
- The Stardust Mystery illustrated science story book.
- MissionKT and Building the Universe computer video games.
These resources allow children at school and home to learn a fantastic science story. They can have fun, and enjoy safely interacting with friends, parents, grandparents, and teachers. These resources were developed by the Beamer LLC for middle grade students with grants from the National Science Foundation and Connecticut Innovations.
