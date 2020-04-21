Exclaimer Awarded Queen's Award for Enterprise

The UK Queen's Award for Enterprise is the most renowned British business award, celebrating today's highest company achievements. Only a select number of businesses are chosen due to their exceptional success in categories like International Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Developments.

The annual award winners are selected by the Prime Minister's office and approved by H.M. the Queen each year on her birthday, the 21st April.

Exclaimer has developed its international portfolio to over 75 million users since it was founded in 2001. Today, businesses all over the world, use its suite of email signature management solutions for Office 365, G Suite, and Microsoft Exchange.

Speaking about Exclaimer's recent win, CEO, Heath Davies commented:

"Winning the Queen's Award is a huge achievement for Exclaimer. We pride ourselves on our software solutions and the support we offer global customers; I'm delighted we've officially been recognised for all our hard work with this esteemed award."

All award winners are invited to attend a special reception at Buckingham Palace with H.M. the Queen later this year. Winning companies also receive the privilege of using the Queen's Award Emblem in advertising, marketing and on packaging for five years as a sign of their contribution to business excellence and success.

More information about the Queen's Awards for Enterprise can be viewed here.

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and G Suite. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

