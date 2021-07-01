Exclaimer Group introduces first virtual event - The Exclaimer Signature Summit

With over 20 sessions, the Exclaimer Signature Summit is organized to appeal to business professionals from an array of disciplines, including IT, marketing, legal, compliance and more. The sessions contain thought leadership keynotes, industry insights, product feature updates and overviews of the unique benefits of email signature management.

Key speakers include Dave Coplin, Author, Alchemist, Catalyst and Founder of the Envisioners. Dave has worked with or for the world's largest technology companies, most recently as Microsoft's "Chief Envisioning Officer". Dave Coplin's keynote addresses the current technology problems we face and how we should be using such technology to reimagine how we live, work, and do business.

Also speaking is Dr. Darren Coleman, Brand Experiences and Brand Strategy Expert, who specializes in helping brands drive growth and retain relevance through brand experiences. Dr. Coleman will outline why delivering consistent brand experiences through employee behavior, communications and design lies at the heart of B2B brand success.

Other key speakers are Christian Buckley, Microsoft GTM Director, Microsoft MVP, and RD who will discuss Microsoft 365 Email Signature Management in the Age of Remote Working. And Nick Cavalancia, Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter MVP who will talk about The Buyer's Guide to Email Signature Management Solutions.

Some of the exciting sessions running during the day are The Art of Email Signature Management, The IT Benefits of Centralized Email Signature Management, Email Signatures: Your Untapped Communications and Feedback Channel, and Designing the Perfect Email Signature.

Attendees can create their own agendas by registering for the sessions they are most interested in, available via three tracks:

Explorer – a public group for IT and business professionals new to Exclaimer and/or email signature management which provides a general overview of the benefits and how to get started

Maria Dahlqvist Canton, VP Marketing at Exclaimer, commented about the event:

"We are delighted to announce our first virtual event, The Exclaimer Signature Summit. Our exciting keynote speakers will be sharing fascinating research and insights on topics such as the future of remote working, technology, and delivering consistent brand experiences.

"I'm extremely proud of the Exclaimer team for organizing an event full of so many diverse and interesting topics. We cannot wait to share our expertise to potential new and existing customers and highlight the untapped marketing opportunities with email signatures."

View the full agenda and register for Exclaimer's Signature Summit here

About Exclaimer

For 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class email signature solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

