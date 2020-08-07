Exclaimer launches a new way to design and manage email signatures for Microsoft Exchange users

This product allows non-IT teams to take full control of an organization's email signatures, all from an intuitive web interface. It is unique as it removes the need for IT teams to be involved in day-to-day Exchange email signature management, as well as offering powerful features unavailable in its legacy on-premises software, Exclaimer Signature Manager Exchange Edition.

According to Gartner research, cloud computing is becoming the norm for enterprise IT and continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of IT spend. Exclaimer Cloud – Signatures for Exchange is beneficial for on-premises customers as it is the only on-premise email signature management solution that can be seamlessly migrated to Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) at a future date.

Exclaimer's new product not only empowers non-IT teams to design professional templates in a cutting-edge drag and drop Signature Designer but also gives them the ability to manage the deployment of signatures across different individuals, departments, and whole organizations.

Other benefits of Exclaimer Cloud – Signatures for Exchange include:

Allowing specified users to manage signatures for different parts of the organization (e.g. country-specific marketing teams can each manage their own country's signatures)

Enabling users to view and select specific signatures when composing emails on both PCs and Macs

Letting an organization maintain control and delivery of emails via their on-premises Exchange server

Speaking about its latest product offering, Ben Manning, Head of Product Management at Exclaimer, said:

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our unique email management solution Exclaimer Cloud – Signatures for Exchange. Not only does our new product empower non-IT teams to manage the design and delivery of exceptional on-premise email signatures but users can also view signatures as they compose on both Mac and PC devices."

"It's an exciting solution as it enables a company to retain use of their on-premises email while using our cutting-edge Exclaimer Cloud signature solution, and also future-proof themselves in the event they move their email to the cloud."

Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for Exchange has already been adopted by several of Exclaimer's customers including Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and Edgeborough School.

Simon Vickers, Senior Infrastructure Engineer at Lincolnshire Housing Partnership commented about Exclaimer's latest product offering:

"LHP has been using Exclaimer signature solutions since our formation. We have been transitioning our users over to Office 365, and by using Exclaimer's new solution, we have continued to get the professional signatures we are accustomed to."

More information on Exclaimer's latest product offerings can be viewed here

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class email signature management solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and G Suite. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com.

