Exclusive: EWTN News Nightly Anchor Tracy Sabol's Interview With President Donald J. Trump Airs Tonight

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN News Nightly Anchor Tracy Sabol conducted an exclusive interview with President Donald J. Trump this morning live from the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House. The interview will air at 6 p.m. ET, Tuesday (tonight), Aug.4, with a re-air at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Said Sabol: "We covered the economic recovery, COVID-19, the opening of schools, and violence against churches – so tune in!"