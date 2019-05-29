Exclusive: Get Jamba Juice's Secret Menu Favorite, The White Gummi Smoothie, For Free, Only On Postmates

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in enabling anyone to have anything delivered on-demand and Jamba Juice, leading lifestyle brand whose mission is to inspire and simplify healthy living announced they have partnered to bring everyone's favorite freshly blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts and snacks directly to the customer's door. To celebrate, Postmates is exclusively delivering the popular secret off-the-menu White Gummi Smoothie for free, through Sunday, June 2.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand as Jamba Juice to bring everyone's favorite smoothies directly to their door," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As the leader in on-demand with our strong footprint in Southern California, we are confident that we will do an incredible job serving Jamba and its franchisees, while also helping to grow their business."

"Partnering with Postmates allows us to bring delicious Jamba Juice smoothies, juices and bowls to our customers, making it easier to refuel whether they're at home or on the go," said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer, Jamba Juice. "To kick off summer and our partnership, we're making our most requested secret menu item, the White Gummi Smoothie, available for the first time – exclusively on Postmates."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurant companies in the US.

To order from participating Jamba Juice stores, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Jamba Juice®

Jamba Juice, a global lifestyle brand that serves freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts and snacks. Jamba Juice, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jambajuice.com.

