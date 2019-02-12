Exclusive Resorts Announces its Members-Only Collection of 2020 Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maintaining its position as the World's Elite Private Vacation Club, Exclusive Resorts today announced its twelfth collection of extraordinary Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys for travel in 2020. The eleven experiences take Members to more than 30 countries across the globe, from Antarctica to Argentina, Australia and everywhere in between.

Exclusive Resorts has steadily evolved its collection of Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys since 2008. The 2020 Journeys feature Member-favorite destinations like a combined trip to Australia and New Zealand along with new experiences in India, the Holy Land, and The Club's first ever Around the World by Private Jet. Each itinerary, uniquely crafted and not offered elsewhere, provides insight into local culture, cuisine, landscape, and history. Every Journey is vetted by Exclusive Resorts and planned specifically for Club Members, keeping their interests and needs top of mind so they can travel confidently, knowing The Club will deliver incredible experiences not soon forgotten.

"Exclusive Resorts Members are active, curious, and motivated to explore the world," said Gina Bach, Vice President of The Club's Experience Collection. "Our Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys are diverse, with options for families, couples, and individuals alike. When crafting the 2020 collection, we heeded Member feedback to explore lesser-known parts of the world and areas more difficult to travel in."

The Club's 2020 Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys, currently available for reservations, include everything from a family safari in Botswana, to a New Year's celebration in Antarctica, and a wine-lover's experience in Argentina. "We are always looking for ways to enhance and enrich our Members' lives," said Bach. "I am thrilled to announce these new experiences and help our Club Members explore the world."

The 2020 Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys include:

Antarctica : Explore and Ring in the New Year – Travel with a team of experts aboard the National Geographic Orion in Antarctica and gain incredible insight into one of the most iconic destinations on earth while experiencing it up close with zodiac tours around icebergs, whale watching excursions by kayak, and glacier hikes to penguin colonies.

: Explore and Ring in the New Year – Travel with a team of experts aboard the National Geographic in and gain incredible insight into one of the most iconic destinations on earth while experiencing it up close with zodiac tours around icebergs, whale watching excursions by kayak, and glacier hikes to penguin colonies. Armenia and Georgia : A Tale of Two Capitals – Not a typical tourist destination, yet full of culture, history, and natural beauty, this Journey to Armenia and Georgia allows Members to discover two rapidly modernizing countries steeped in centuries old traditions. Members will experience musical performances, walking tours, authentic meals, and a tour of the Presidential Palace in Georgia .

and : A Tale of Two Capitals – Not a typical tourist destination, yet full of culture, history, and natural beauty, this Journey to and allows Members to discover two rapidly modernizing countries steeped in centuries old traditions. Members will experience musical performances, walking tours, authentic meals, and a tour of the Presidential Palace in . Around the World by Private Jet* – Board a private jet for a 23-day adventure of a lifetime with a carefully curated itinerary visiting the world's most celebrated treasures including Machu Picchu, the Taj Mahal, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Serengeti Plain.

Australia and New Zealand : Adventure Awaits – Culture and adventure await Members who book this incredible Journey to two of the most beautiful places on earth, Australia and New Zealand . Packed with exciting and engaging experiences, the itinerary includes exploration through the Greater Blue Mountains, a helicopter tour of Fiordland National Park, and jet boating.

and : Adventure Awaits – Culture and adventure await Members who book this incredible Journey to two of the most beautiful places on earth, and . Packed with exciting and engaging experiences, the itinerary includes exploration through the Greater Blue Mountains, a helicopter tour of Fiordland National Park, and jet boating. Botswana : Family Safari through Desert and Delta – Bushwalks, ATV exploration, and traditional wildlife drives—this extraordinary trip in Botswana takes Members through the expansive landscapes of the Kalahari Desert and among the incredible wildlife of the Okavango Delta.

: Family Safari through Desert and Delta – Bushwalks, ATV exploration, and traditional wildlife drives—this extraordinary trip in takes Members through the expansive landscapes of the Kalahari Desert and among the incredible wildlife of the Okavango Delta. Brazil : Rio, El Salvador , and Iguazu Falls – From the most powerful series of waterfalls in the world, to touring beautiful colonial architecture, and the rare opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at the world-famous Carnival, this awe-inspiring Journey through Brazil is an opportunity for Members to experience the diverse aspects of the crown jewel of South America .

: Rio, , and Iguazu Falls – From the most powerful series of waterfalls in the world, to touring beautiful colonial architecture, and the rare opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at the world-famous Carnival, this awe-inspiring Journey through is an opportunity for Members to experience the diverse aspects of the crown jewel of . The Holy Land: A Dual Perspective – Traveling with both Israeli and Palestinian experts, Members will receive a 'dual narrative' on this Journey through the Holy Land which seeks to provide an enriching experience touring around Jerusalem . Walk where Jesus walked, float in the Dead Sea, and learn about the current political situation on one of the most unique trips ever offered by Exclusive Resorts, in conjunction with National Geographic.

. Walk where Jesus walked, float in the Dead Sea, and learn about the current political situation on one of the most unique trips ever offered by Exclusive Resorts, in conjunction with National Geographic. India and Nepal : An Unforgettable Journey – Breathtaking and spiritually uplifting, this Journey through Nepal and India will take Members on a trip through mountainous peaks and valleys and vibrant cities to discover the complex and colorful histories of these two countries.

and : An Unforgettable Journey – Breathtaking and spiritually uplifting, this Journey through and will take Members on a trip through mountainous peaks and valleys and vibrant cities to discover the complex and colorful histories of these two countries. Mendoza, Argentina : Wine Harvest – Wine lovers will fall in love with Mendoza, Argentina during their stay at The Vines Resort & Spa, an elite club at the base of the Andes. Members will gain expert knowledge about the winemaking process and have the opportunity to learn the local culture from grilling techniques to horse riding.

: Wine Harvest – Wine lovers will fall in love with Mendoza, during their stay at The Vines Resort & Spa, an elite club at the base of the Andes. Members will gain expert knowledge about the winemaking process and have the opportunity to learn the local culture from grilling techniques to horse riding. Rhine River Cruise : Zurich to Amsterdam – This eight-day trip along the Rhine takes Members through Switzerland , France , Germany , and the Netherlands , with specialized shore excursions featuring charming towns and unique experiences such as an exclusive organ recital in the Strasbourg Cathedral. The Journey is made even more unforgettable with an onboard photographer, wine tastings, and included shore excursions.

: to – This eight-day trip along the takes Members through , , , and , with specialized shore excursions featuring charming towns and unique experiences such as an exclusive organ recital in the Strasbourg Cathedral. The Journey is made even more unforgettable with an onboard photographer, wine tastings, and included shore excursions. Uganda and Rwanda : Tracking the Great Apes – Experience true wildlife like never before and track gorillas, observe chimpanzees, and search for lions on this Journey, taking Members to the lush forests between Uganda and Rwanda and the open savannah.

