Exclusive Tents Unveils New Post-COVID Personal and Family Dining Solution Tents

BELMOPAN, Belize, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Tents, a recognized leader in the glamping industry, has today announced the company's personal and family dining solution tent designs. Intended to help hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, parks, and even homeowners deal with the increased need for social distancing, the new designs are evocative, beautiful, and capable of providing the social distancing necessary in a post-COVID world.

Private Beach Lounges Private dining for restaurant or cafe

"We live in a changed time," explained Paul Zway of the company. "Restaurants, hotels, resorts, even private homeowners need a way to ensure social distancing while providing protection and comfort while dining. Our dining solutions combine luxury and elegance with glamping designs to create a unique social distancing solutions."

Exclusive Tents has led the glamping industry for over 16 years, providing safari-style tents to boutique resorts, government agencies, celebrities, and homeowners globally. The new dining tent designs builds on the company's design expertise and uses rip-stop technology, anti-rot compounds, eco-friendly materials, and has a minimal impact on the surrounding environment.

The new social distancing tents are eminently customizable, as well. From 64 square feet to +1,000 square feet, they can be designed to suit any installation area, bringing luxury to beachside venues, family events, resort grounds, and more. From poolside tents to restaurant sidewalk dining tents, this COVID dining solution delivers a luxury dining experience that can be branded to any degree necessary, whether that's a minimalist look, "driftwood chic", or something more traditional. All tents come with a ceiling liner, curtains, fan mount. Manufactured in S. Africa.

"We've completed hundreds of glamping projects around the world," Zway continued. "We bring that level of expertise, experience, and passion to every project, whether we're hand-crafting a patio dining tent for a downtown restaurant, putting together a personal dining tent for a customer's family or any luxurious tent accommodations."

To learn more about the Exclusive Tent's new personal and family dining solution tents, visit https://www.exclusivetents.com/private

About Exclusive Tents: Exclusive Tents was founded over 16 years ago by Paul Zway, a former Game Ranger in the Kruger National Park. Zway brought his passion for environmental protection to the glamping world, creating luxury canvas and tent structures that revolutionized the industry.

