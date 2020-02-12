Exclusive Tricycle Released In Partnership With Bentley Motors

BLAINE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Bentley Motors, Posh Baby and Kids releases a limited-edition stroller tricycle for children through bentleytrike.com to celebrate 100 years of Bentley excellence. North American markets are the first to have access to this exclusive model. This edition of the designer trike is only available temporarily as Bentley Motors continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

In July of 2019, Bentley Motors celebrated its centennial. In commemoration of this milestone, Posh Baby and Kids partnered with the automotive company and the manufacturer to produce an exclusive children's trike. This limited-edition stroller tricycle is designed to resemble parts of the automobile company's Continental GT.

Bentley Trikes, including the limited-edition tricycle, feature twin spoked rims and cross-stitched seats to mimic the Continental GT's rims and interior. Like the Continental GT, this tricycle showcases Bentley Motors' impeccably detailed craftsmanship throughout its design. It has luxurious features such as eco-leather touch points, matte black detailing and gold stitching.

"With consultation from Bentley Motors UK, the designers produced a classic design that North American customers can enjoy alongside their children for years," commented Deepak Raghavan, President of Posh Baby and Kids.

Like the original Bentley Trikes, the limited-edition trike transforms through six stages to grow with children. It is suitable for children ages eight months to four years, helping them to develop coordination, balance and safety when young. To keep young children safe, all Bentley Trikes feature a five-point harness, safety guard, nonslip pedals ad footrest as well as an optional parent control handle.

The limited-edition trike is available for purchase at bentleytrike.com and select retailers. Bentley Trikes are officially licensed by Bentley Motors and imported into the United States by Posh Baby and Kids.

Bentleytrike.com is owned and operated by Posh Baby and Kids who is the exclusive distributor of Bentley licensed tricycles in North America. The company distributes high-end baby products across the continent and is based in Washington with warehouses located throughout the United States. For three years, Posh Baby and Kids has sold Bentley Trikes through bentleytrike.com and North American retailers such as Buy Buy Baby, Macy's and Nordstrom.

