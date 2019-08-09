Exclusive VIP Concert Experiences, Meet & Greets And More Available To Fans Through Musicians On Call's Annual Online Auction

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, has launched its annual online auction, offering music fans the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind music and entertainment experiences. The auction runs now through August 15th on CharityBuzz. Auction items include VIP concert experiences, meet and greets and memorabilia from some of the biggest names in music and television.

Fans can take home autographed merchandise from Taylor Swift and personalized guitars from Peter Frampton and Florida Georgia Line or get up close and personal with their favorite chart-topping artists like Goo Goo Dolls, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lauren Alaina, and much more. Bids can be placed at www.charitybuzz.com/moc .

"For 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to share unforgettable moments with hospital patients across the country. Thanks to our incredible supporters in the entertainment industry, we are also able to give fans a chance to make extraordinary memories through our annual online auction. With their bids they are not only scoring access to events and memorabilia they can't get anywhere else, they are also helping us continue to bring the joy of live music to hospital patients all year long," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin.

Through its Bedside Performance Program, Musicians On Call uses music to promote and complement the healing process. In these programs, Volunteer Guides and Musicians go room to room to play for patients at their bedsides. These one-on-one interactions between musician and patient have a powerful effect of restoring normalcy, sharing joy and even bringing medical benefits.

"Music is a form of art during a time when someone is so emotionally vulnerable. Hearing the lyrics in combination with the tune can be a reminder of the beauty in life. It can trigger a healthy cry that can relieve more pain than a painkiller," said Sameer Ismaili, a staff member at a healthcare facility in Chicago.

This year, MOC celebrates 20 years of sharing the joy of live and recorded music in healthcare facilities. Since it was founded in 1999, MOC volunteers have performed for more than 730,000 individuals nationwide. It has ongoing programs running in 20 markets across the country, including New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, DC, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Francisco and more.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org .

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 20 years as the nation's largest provider of volunteer musicians in hospitals. MOC was founded in 1999 with the mission of bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. To date, its volunteers have played for over 730,000 patients, families and caregivers across the country. Through live, in-room performances for patients who are undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, these volunteers add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. MOC supporters over the years include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Reba McEntire, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Rachel Platten and many more. For more information, visit www.musiciansoncall.org .

