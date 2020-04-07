Exclusive Virtual Event: WSB's Experts Adm. William H. McRaven (Ret.), Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.), And Fox News Correspondent Shannon Bream Discuss COVID-19

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Washington Speakers Bureau will be hosting a series of free virtual events and discussions with some of our top experts aiming to help organizations face the challenges ahead. Discussions will focus on health, the economy, resilience, crisis management, adaptability, leadership, and other key topics in this unprecedented time.

On Wednesday, April 8, at 2 p.m. EDT, WSB will host an hourlong virtual discussion on Leadership and a New World Order: The Need for Resilience, featuring retired U.S. Navy four-star admirals William H. McRaven and James Stavridis, moderated by Fox News @ Night Anchor Shannon Bream. The wide-ranging conversation will cover leadership, resilience, our military's role in the war against COVID-19, and America in a post-pandemic world.

McRaven is a recognized national authority on U.S. foreign policy and has advised Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and other U.S. leaders on defense issues. During his time in the military, he commanded special operations forces at every level, eventually taking charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command. He commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Phillips. McRaven, who explores resilient leadership through crisis for organizational leaders, is also credited with developing the plan and leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.

Stavridis is a retired 4-star admiral in the U.S. Navy who led the NATO Alliance in global operations from 2009 to 2013 as Supreme Allied Commander with responsibility for Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, Syria, counter piracy, and cyber security. Subsequently, he served for five years as the 12th dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Earlier in his naval career, he also served as Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with responsibility for all military operations in Latin America from 2006-2009. He holds more than 50 medals, including 28 from foreign nations. Stavridis draws on his expertise in US-China relations and innovation to discuss leadership, supply chain, and cybersecurity on the global stage.

Bream is the anchor of Fox News @ Night and Chief Legal Correspondent for the Fox News Channel. She's covered numerous political campaigns, landmark Supreme Court decisions, and Washington scandals. Prior to landing at Fox News, Shannon worked at local affiliates WFTS (ABC) in Tampa, FL, WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, NC and WRC-TV (NBC) in Washington, DC. Before entering the world of media, she was a lawyer specializing in race discrimination and sexual harassment cases.

Previously, as part of the series, WSB hosted a revealing and authentic conversation featuring world-renowned photographer, Platon, and Emergency Medicine Physician and Netflix series Pandemic co-creator Ryan McGarry, M.D. In a prophetic warning, Dr. McGarry had created the series that was released just months before the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic of 2019-2020 became known.

At WSB, we understand the transformative power of real-world human connections. We aim to create experiences that spark engagement, enable change, and enrich lives.

