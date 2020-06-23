Exclusive Worldwide 1:1 NLP Practitioner Programme

MILTON KEYNES, U.K. and SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Beale's exclusive 6 month certified NLP practitioner programme enables participants to focus on achieving what's important to them, as well as develop their communication, influence and change skills. Places are strictly limited.

Who is it for?

Ambitious participants of any age who have a touch of ambition, courage, discipline and openness, who are interested in achieving great results and developing themselves and their business and career.

They need access to a reliable internet connection, and invest at least a minimum amount of time and emotional work into the programme.

How do they benefit?

Individuals taking part clarify their direction and purpose, improve their communication and influence skills, improve their leadership, project management, sales and relationship skills, and find ways of getting over any challenges that might be holding them back.

Programme Structure

The programmes includes 1 1-hour video call a week, together with additional reading and tasks. The programme covers 4 phases. 1) free discovery, 2) NLP and coaching, 3) NLP and change and 4) Integration.

Free Discovery Sessions

Michael offers 3 'no charge' Skype discovery sessions, so participants can clarify what would make the programme genuinely useful to them, and make their own mind up as to the value of the programme.

Bonuses

Participants are encouraged to take advantage of these programme bonuses which compliment the programme. 1) Marshall Goldsmith leadership self assessment, 2) Methodology to access feed-forward from stakeholders 3) 'Developing your success system' online programme.

Why is this approach significantly more effective than traditional training?

This programme adds significantly more value than traditional NLP programmes. 1) As a 1:1 programme, participants are able to focus on what they individually want to achieve and 2) As a six month programme, when approaches don't initially work as expected, participants can practice and develop them until they work effectively.

Certification

The programme is fully accredited by the SNLP.

