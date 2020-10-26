ExecOnline Announces The Winners Of The 2020 Impact Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2020 Impact Awards were announced at the 5th annual ExecConnect conference on Oct. 6-8. The annual leadership development conference took place virtually this year on ExecOnline's proprietary virtual learning platform. Hosted by ExecOnline, the Impact Awards recognize organizations that have generated exceptional organizational impact through leadership development initiatives.

ExecOnline has delivered transformational online learning experiences to more than 25,000 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporate leaders since 2012, giving the organization a unique and privileged view into the next-gen L&D initiatives transforming organizations. The award winners are those organizations that have gone above and beyond to prioritize the development of leaders at all levels of their organization, and have found incredible success as a result.

Nominations for award winners come from the ExecOnline advisory and account teams and final decisions are made by the senior management team. Previous winners include Citi, Pure Insurance, Keysight Technologies, Jacobs, and Vonage.

"In today's rapidly changing business environment, these organizations have prioritized leadership development. They are creating future-ready leaders who have the core capabilities necessary to set these businesses up for continued success. This year's winning organizations come from a wide range of industries, and we are proud to honor them." - Stephen Bailey, CEO & Founder, ExecOnline

The 2020 Impact Award winners are:

Takeda

The Learning Organization of the Year Award - This award recognizes an organization that has established a high-functioning, collaborative L&D team and seen incredible business and organization impact as a result. Learn more in the case study.

Pega

The Excellence in Developing New Leaders Award - This award recognizes an organization that exemplifies how investing in development solutions for aspiring leaders impacts productivity, retention, and overall employee satisfaction. Learn more in the case study.

Black & Veatch

The Virtual Accelerator Award - This award recognizes an organization that rapidly shifted and adapted to a new, virtual work environment in wake of COVID-19, all while keeping employees connected, engaged, and productive. Learn more in the case study.

lululemon

The Inclusion & Diversity Award - This award recognizes an organization that is going beyond unconscious bias training and is committed to taking real action to create meaningful, lasting change within their organizations and broader communities. Learn more in the case study.

About ExecOnline

ExecConnect 2020 brought 1300+ global HR professionals, leadership experts, and world-renowned faculty to the ExecOnline platform for three days filled with thought-provoking sessions, networking, and knowledge-sharing. For more information about the conference and to learn how ExecOnline can help your organization deliver transformational online learning experiences to your leaders, schedule a conversation today.

