Executive Care Set to Open First New York City Office

"An increasing number of people have become aware that in-home care might be a better choice for them or an elderly loved one than moving out to a nursing home or other type of senior care facility." shares Lenny Verkhoglaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Executive Care. "As New York City continues to rebuild after this past year, we are dedicated to making sure families do not need to spend any more time apart than they already have. Home care services empower the elderly and disabled by providing them with a way to stay at home without having to move into a facility."

Founded in 2004, Executive Care offers a variety of caregiving and skilled nursing services to help families often overwhelmed with the responsibility of providing care to a loved one – all while ensuring the patient remains in the comfort of his or her own home. Executive Care's services include, but are not limited to, meal preparation, ambulation, personal hygiene, light housekeeping, transfers, transportation, shopping, companionship, medication reminders and live-in-care. Executive Care also serves individuals recovering from illness, injury or surgery.

To guarantee the highest quality, Executive Care requires all prospective caregivers undergo an intensive pre-employment screening process, including a criminal background investigation, verification of references and an employment history check. All caregivers are insured, experienced and undergo skills tests and continuing education training. Registered nurses closely supervise and monitor all staff, conducting periodic evaluation assessments.

"The Executive Care is a proven business model and has a firm understanding of the critical role home care is playing in the lives of millions of Americans," shares Luba Greenman, owner of the Brooklyn, NY office. "We are looking forward to connecting the community with highly skilled staff as this industry continues to thrive."

"Our mission is to provide comfort and support to families. We can't wait to expand our business in the city where we grew up, and provide our services to the local community," shares Greenman. "We couldn't be more excited to finally bring our Private Pay and Medicaid-funded services to New York City boroughs and Nassau County marketplaces."

