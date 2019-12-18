Executive Coach Karen Carmody Featured Coach at Sold Out Massachusetts Conference for Women

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Coach Karen Carmody provided coaching sessions at this year's Massachusetts Conference for Women (MCW). The Coaches Corner was sponsored by MFS Investment Management as part of the Career Pavilion. The annual event's sold out crowd of 11,000+ attendees makes it the largest women's conference in the country.

ICF PCC Credential

Carmody is the President and Founder of Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting, a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) providing coaching, consulting, facilitation, and training services. Chrysalis specializing in leadership and team coaching, organizational effectiveness and talent management consulting, and leadership development assessments and programs. Its mission is to empower executives, emerging leaders, and entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable changes in their lives, teams, and organizations.

The Conference is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its partnership with International Coach Federation of New England (ICFNE) providing coaching by International Coach Federation (ICF) certified coaches.

ICF Credentials are awarded to professional coaches who have met stringent education and experience requirements and demonstrated a thorough understanding of the coaching competencies. Achieving credentials through ICF signifies a coach's understanding and mastery of coaching skills, commitment to integrity, and dedication to clients.

ICFNE is the 11th largest of 147 global ICF chapters. Carmody previously served on the ICFNE Board of Directors as Vice President, Education & Professional Development and the ICFNE Massachusetts Conference for Women Committee Member.

This year's speakers included Malala Yousafzai, Malala Fund Co-Founder and Nobel Laureate; leadership expert Simon Sinek; best-selling author Tara Westover; two-time World Cup Champion and Co-Captain U.S. Women's National Team; award-winning actress and activist Yara Shahidi; and mental health and LGBTQ activist Amanda Southworth.

In addition to her responsibilities at Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting, Carmody has worked with several non-profit organizations. She served as a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Committee Member, The Boston Club's Program Committee Member, Healthcare Businesswomen Association (HBA) Executive Mentor, and Babson College's Coaching for Leadership & Teamwork Program (CLTP) Coach and Managing Talent Program (MTP) Developmental Learning Partner.

