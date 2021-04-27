'Executive Connection Summit' Draws Technology Professionals Seeking to Shape Their Digital Narrative

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open to the public for the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation's 8th annual Executive Connection Summit. The virtual event on May 11, hosted by Ford, GM and Stellantis, enables opportunities to connect, learn and engage with leaders in the technology community. With a theme of "Shaping Your Digital Narrative," the program will highlight how technology is impacting people in surprising and unintended ways, with transparency as the new normal.



Attendees will learn from and be energized by:

, Flagstar executive vice president and chief information officer, and , Dow corporate vice president, chief information officer and chief digital officer, will participate in a panel discussion on accelerating a technology professional's game in the digital world. Lila Lazarus , award-winning journalist and producer, who will emcee the event and moderate the leadership panel.

MCWT will also announce and honor its Woman of the Year in Technology at the event. Registration is $225 and includes an annual membership to the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. eastern.

Exhibitor sponsors include Accenture, CBI Secure, CheckPoint, Comerica, Epitec, EY, HPE, Informatica, Intel, NTT, Road Ready and V2Soft.

The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation supports Michigan's female IT workforce, students, corporate partners, schools and the overall community with programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring, and technology experiences. Find more information at www.mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

