Executive Leadership Council Statement in Support of the Asian American Community

The recent murders in Atlanta are indicative of an ongoing series of escalating incidents, notably against the elderly and women, rooted in hate against the Asian American community across the U.S. According to the Anti-Asian hate crimes tracker, Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 3,800 incidents of harassment, discrimination and racism were reported over this past year through their reporting center.

Through the Alliance for Board Diversity, The ELC actively works with the Asian American community to increase the number of ethnic minorities and women on corporate boards. So, it is no surprise that we remain aligned with this community during its unprecedented time of crisis.

Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO, The Executive Leadership Council

