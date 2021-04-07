Executive Leadership Team Finalized at Confirmit and FocusVision

Henry Harbury appointed as Chief Product Officer, comments: "We are creating something new from two great businesses. Together we will breathe life into data and help our customers take meaningful action as a result of the insights generated through our comprehensive platform, making the complex elegantly simple."

Torbjörn Andersson the newly appointed Managing Director of the Quantitative Business, said: "I have spent my entire professional career in the Market Research Industry. This is the first time I have seen the potential for the reinvention we will lead. We will stand out in the market because we have a very seasoned, skilled and experienced team that has a solid heritage in the insights industry. Our team will support our clients to find the right solutions for their needs – we will be unique in terms of understanding and supporting our client's business and their needs."

Peter Myklebust appointed as Chief Technology Officer, added: "Our clients already have access to the best Insights and VoC/VoE SaaS platforms on the market. We will combine our deep knowledge and excellent engineering skills to produce the next generation, open, scalable solutions for an industry that is never standing still."

"We are well on our way to creating a world class business that will reinvent the global insights industry. With today's announcement our Executive Leadership team is now complete and already in action," concludes Kyle Ferguson, CEO of the newly merged business.

The Executive Leadership Team comprises Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Chris Nagy, Global President and CFO, Noel Hamill, CMO, Giles Whiting, COO and MD of VOC/VOE, Zhana Baleva, MD of the Qualitative Business, Sara Cohen, CPO, Rebecca Wright, CLO, Henry Harbury, CPO, Torbjörn Andersson, MD of the Quantitative Business and Peter Myklebust, CTO.

About Confirmit

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

About FocusVision

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honored for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Confirmit

Related Links

http://www.confirmit.com

