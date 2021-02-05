Executive Mosaic Names Kevin Plexico to the 2021 Wash100 Awards List

This is the eighth consecutive year the GovCon community celebrates the accomplishments of the top 100 esteemed executives with this award, honoring those who continue to demonstrate excellence in leadership, vision, reliability, innovation and achievement. The recipients hail from across the federal marketplace and continue to drive innovation and growth with groundbreaking initiatives related to policy and emerging technology.

"We are pleased to recognize Kevin Plexico for the second year in a row as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award. Kevin's leadership and innovation makes him a go-to source in the government contracting community," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO. "Especially throughout 2020, Kevin helped many government contractors pivot and grow their businesses despite the uncertainty that the pandemic brought," Garrettson continued.

"Thank you for this recognition, it's an honor to be amongst such a distinguished group of professionals and friends," said Plexico. "2020 has been a trying year, though through innovation and the strength of the GovCon community, I've seen extraordinary growth and resilience. It's a privilege to work with such talented people in the government market and I'm excited for the future."

This is not the first time Deltek has been honored with the Wash100 award. In 2015 and 2019, Deltek's President & CEO Mike Corkery was named a recipient of the Wash100 and Kevin Plexico was also honored in 2020. Plexico is also a member of the GovCon Expert program, a forum showcasing the most significant voices of influence in the government contracting community.

See the full list of winners at Wash100.com. Site visitors can also cast a vote for their favorite GovCon executives to receive recognition for their accomplishments in 2020 and their upcoming success in 2021.

About Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson founded Executive Mosaic in 2002 to provide a cross-media platform and exclusive forum for top-tier executives in the Washington, D.C., region. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the GovCon industry, and robust and reliable content through influential websites and three consequential E-newswires. Headquarters are located in Tysons Corner, Va. Visit www.executivemosaic.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

