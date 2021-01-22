Executive Order On Worker Health & Safety Establishes Clear Directive For Development Of Emergency Temporary Standards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds President Biden's call for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to reassess COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines, including emergency temporary standards, in his Executive Order on Worker Health & Safety.

"Each day, workers put themselves at risk when employers are not held to strict guidelines for effective COVID-19 safety protocols on the job," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "With this executive order, the Department of Labor, through OSHA, can give clear direction on what emergency temporary standards – like a mandatory mask policy in the workplace – employers must follow."

The executive order also calls for OSHA to establish a national enforcement program to ensure any employers that violate the guidelines or emergency temporary standards are held accountable for putting workers at risk.

"As with any federal guidelines or policies, enforcement is critical," Hoffa said. "Without consequences, some employers may choose to willfully ignore COVID-19 safety protocols and threaten the health of their workers."

