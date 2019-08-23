Executive Produced By Steve Bannon, Claws of the Red Dragon, Explosive Film Revealing Ties Between Huawei And Chinese Communist Party, Set To Be Released In September 2019

New Tang Dynasty Television Canada President Dr. Joe Wang commented, "In the White House, Mr. Bannon was a key architect of the Trump Administration's policy toward China, and he is now one of the most vocal and respected visionaries in Chinese Communist Party/China matters, working tirelessly to expose the ideological and economic war that Beijing has waged on the West for decades. We are incredibly fortunate to have a global leader of Mr. Bannon's stature, who is also an award-winning political documentarian, supporting our production."

Claws of the Red Dragon is inspired by the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of Huawei Technologies. The film follows fictional Chinese-Canadian journalist Jane Li as she reports on the arrest and detention in Canada of the CFO and heiress of fictional Chinese company Huaxing Hi-Tech. Through her reporting, Li — based on and inspired by a real-life journalist — exposes the company's ties to the CCP and Chinese Communist Military. New Tang Dynasty Television is distributing the 54-minute film, which will be released in the Fall of 2019.

"Run by a radical cadre of the Chinese Communist Party, China's Communism today is the greatest existential threat the West has ever faced. Huawei, the technology and telecommunications arm of the CCP and the People's Liberation Army, is the greatest national security threat we have ever faced, as it is already in the process of a global tech domination via 5G and 6G," Mr. Bannon said. "Claws of the Red Dragon is a seminal and timely work exposing the inner workings of the CCP and Huawei."



Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump, is now Chairman of the Rule of Law Society and Co-Founder of the Committee on the Present Danger: China. Both organizations aim to educate people on the national security and economic threats China poses to the West, while also exposing abuses carried out against the Chinese people and other dissidents by leaders of the CCP.

CAST AND CREW:

Executive Producers: Stephen K. Bannon, Joe Wang, Joel Etienne

Producers: Kevin Yang, Sophia Sun

Directors: Rob King, Kevin Yang

Writers: Wang Nian Zhen, Kevin Yang

Actors: Dorren Lee as Jane Li, Taras Lavren as Ryan Lowe, Eric Peterson as James MacAvoy

STEPHEN K. BANNON

Stephen K. Bannon was CEO of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. At the White House, he served as Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President. Mr. Bannon is the founder of Citizens of the American Republic, a nonprofit that advocates populism and economic nationalism. He is Chairman for the Rule of Law Society, which investigates abuses of power by the Chinese Communist Party. He also co-founded The Movement in Europe, South America, and Asia, which supports populist nationalist ideas and activism across the globe. Mr. Bannon serves as Advisory Board Chairman for We Build the Wall, an organization aiming to fund the private construction of a United States Southern Border wall. He is an award winning documentary filmmaker and the former Executive Chairman of Breitbart News. A Goldman Sachs M&A banker, Mr. Bannon has a Master's degree in National Security Studies from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was a Surface Warfare Officer serving aboard the USS Paul F. Foster (DD-964) in the western Pacific, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf. He served at the Pentagon as a Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations.

NEW TANG DYNASTY TELEVISION

NEW TANG DYNASTY TELEVISION (NTD) is a New York-based global news and entertainment media, founded in 2001. Consistently ranked among the top 10 digital news and media properties in the world, NTD engages audiences by creating and curating content on their digital platforms revolved around information, inspiration, and positivity. NTD is committed to delivering the latest happening in world affairs through the vigorous development of its news service. Our foundation of providing accurate news to people living under repressive regimes ensures we provide unbiased, accurate news that gives audiences information they can rely on. Other than traditional news, we have begun to create our own original award-winning content covering digital shorts, full-length shows, and feature films, including documentaries. Our goal is to continue developing our digital content streams across multiple platforms, harnessing proprietary innovations in technology to create better experiences for our audience. NTD is the expert in creating social community around high impact, positive, brand-safe content. We use technology and smart digital innovation to serve optimized, high-quality content to our audience, wherever they are. This draws a loyal, engaged audience of globally-minded and influential people who passionately interact with and share our content. NTD's social platforms have grown exponentially since January 2017, inspiring over 60 million Facebook fans. NTD generates 3.9 billion video views every month.

DR. JOE WANG

Dr. Joe Wang is one of the founders of New Tang Dynasty Television, the world's largest independent Chinese TV network, bringing uncensored information to the global Chinese community. For the past ten years, Dr. Wang has produced award-winning movies and documentaries. He specializes in human rights issues, including human trafficking, and the brutal persecution of Falun Gong in China. He was awarded with the Huggum's Hero award in 2014 from the Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness for his contribution to human rights. To recognize NTD's contribution to Canada, Dr. Wang was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. He earned his Ph.D. on Molecular Genetics from the University of Ottawa, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University.



