Executive Recruiting Platform AboveBoard Announces Board of Directors, "Walking Its Talk" in Diversifying Corporate Leadership

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AboveBoard, a recruiting platform for underrepresented executives seeking board and operating roles in the growth ecosystem, announced its distinguished Board of Directors, which includes former Airbnb CMO and Coca Cola marketing leader Jonathan Mildenhall; former TaskRabbit CPO, product leader, and startup advisor Sarah Rose; and entrepreneur, beauty brand CMO, and investor Rachel ten Brink. They join the company's founders Lucinda Duncalfe and True's Co-CEO Brad Stadler on the Board of Directors.

"The quality and diversity of our board is further evidence that we 'walk our talk,'" said AboveBoard Founder and CEO Lucinda Duncalfe. "Rachel, Sarah, and Jonathan are trailblazers. Having successfully navigated their own careers, they are now working at scale, ensuring every qualified executive has access to opportunity."

AboveBoard, is disrupting executive recruiting by enabling access to highly qualified executive talent not historically included in the networks of executive recruiters, namely Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and female leaders. Ninety-one percent of AboveBoard's outside funding is from investors from underrepresented groups. Less than a year since its founding, the platform has given its 10,000 executive members access to over 2,000 roles from more than 1,300 companies ranging from startups to the Fortune 100.

"For businesses to succeed tomorrow they have to change the diversity of leadership teams today. AboveBoard is cultivating a community of world-class executives who are ready to lead this important change," said Jonathan Mildenhall, Co-Founder and Chair of TwentyFirstCentury Brand, and AboveBoard Board Director. "AboveBoard should be considered as an essential executive recruitment platform for all companies that want to secure a disproportionate share of the future."

The introduction of ten Brink to AboveBoard came by way of its partner, Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

AboveBoard is an inclusive platform for executive hiring. Co-founded with True, the company expands access for and to qualified underrepresented executives. Still under a year old, AboveBoard has 10,000 executive members, and has served more than 1,300 clients, including private equity and venture investors, growth pre- and post-IPO companies, and the Fortune 100.

