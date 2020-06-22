Executive Service Corps' COVID-19 Pandemic Response

ESC's Pandemic Response

ESC's six-part strategy to help nonprofit organizations make it through the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Free COVID-19 resources for nonprofits and their stakeholders in English and Spanish (https://www.execservicecorps.org/covid19training)

2. ESC's capacity building services such as Strategic Planning, Executive Recruiting, Human Resources, and Finance Remotely

3. Free fabric masks for nonprofit organization staff and volunteers while supplies last

4. Assistance applying for and managing COVID-19 loans and grants

5. ESC's highly trained and experienced ESC Executive Coach who work remotely

6. Free leadership, inclusion, diversity, finance, & general operations resources for nonprofits and their stakeholders (https://www.execservicecorps.org/training)

Among the free COVID-19 nonprofit resources are guides on everything from managing employees and volunteers working remotely to safety to information on how nonprofits can provide remote services and much more.

"COVID-19 presents a unique set of challenges for nonprofits," said Rachelle Jervis, President and CEO of ESC. "Developing this set of resources for nonprofits is very much in keeping with our mission of strengthening the hundreds of nonprofits working in the Chicago area."

Since the pandemic began, ESC has provided over 1,000 fabric masks to nonprofit organizations, as well as helped ten organizations secure COVID-19 loans and grants.

"ESC is committed to being flexible and nimble in order to help continue our mission of helping nonprofits be successful. That holds true in the challenging times we are all experiencing. We've proven that we can work together with our clients remotely and safely while still achieving quality plans that deliver results," says Wendy Kritt, ESC Board Chairperson.

ESC is known for its world class capacity building consulting services including strategic planning, executive and board recruiting, finance, executive coaching, and more.

In the first six months of 2020, ESC has provided 189 consulting and executive coaching engagements to 92 different nonprofit organizations. ESC boasts a 5/5 rating on anonymous client feedback surveys.

When you give to the Executive Service Corps your donation serves hundreds of organizations and millions of people. The Executive Service Corps spends 96% of every dollar donated on program fulfillment leaving a tiny 4% for overhead. To help the Executive Service Corps continue our work donate at www.SupportESC.org.

Quotes from recent ESC Clients

"The coaching that the ESC provided to me was exactly what I needed at this point in my career. My coach was a motivational and encouraging advocate, always listening carefully and providing deep insights on my skills and practices. Her confidence and experience in the non-profit sector was invaluable as I worked through my own experiences and questions. Thank you for sharing the impact of your work with me!"

- Kendra Wright, Chicago Semester

"ESC was present in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to offer us free PPE just at the time we were looking into how to provide it for our staff and volunteers. We're grateful for their generosity!"

- Christa Clumpner, CEO, Monarch Thrift Shop

"My coach from ESC was responsive, knowledgeable and so supportive. I learned from her, and she gently nudged me to change or start practices that needed it."

- Karen Carney, Head of School, Chicago Friends School

"Cure SMA has engaged with Executive Service Corps (ESC) for several years. The work has ranged from the development and execution of a comprehensive strategic plan to collaborating with our senior leaders and Board of Directors on specialized targeted projects. The team from ESC has always exceeded our expectations. We will continue to utilize the services of ESC for future projects."

- Kenneth Hobby, President, Cure SMA

"Deborah's Place has benefited from the services and programs of ESC for over 20 years. We have worked with ESC consultants on strategic planning, financial analysis, executive and team coaching and, most recently, succession and staff development planning. With our ESC consultants, we developed tools such as a succession planning model and matrix, individual development plans, and recommendations. We deeply appreciated the work of our consultants, Jeanne and John, who listened to us and built their work around our articulated culture and needs. They were engaging, respectful, collegial and flexible. We will look forward to future projects with ESC. They are a vital and accessible resource for nonprofits in Chicago."

- Audrey Thomas, Executive Director, Deborah's Place

"We asked ESC to help us achieve our best version of ourselves, and it was one of the best decisions we've ever made. They are like a "family" of highly experienced leaders and competent managers who borrow and share skill sets with each other. Clients can never go wrong because what one can't do, another can, and they weave their extensive life experiences into a fabric of gorgeous competence that covers every type of business need known to mankind. They're incredible and guided by a visionary woman of steel!"

- Daniel Hostetler, Executive Director, Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center

CONTACT: Rachelle Jervis, [email protected], 312-880-7734

