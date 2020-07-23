Executive Vice President Greg Bochicchio Promoted to Chief Transformation Officer of CSC ServiceWorks

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), the industry leader in commercial laundry solutions and air vending services, is pleased to announce Greg Bochicchio has been promoted to Chief Transformation Officer, a newly created role at the company.

Bochicchio will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Mark Hjelle and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In his position, Bochicchio will lead the processes and distributed resources (internal & external) to continue to identify and advance the company's value creation agenda.

"Our past efforts and success, combined with the volatile landscape that we are currently navigating, have made it clear that a transformation agenda will continue to exist for CSC going forward," said Mark Hjelle, Chief Executive Officer of CSC ServiceWorks. "Beyond leading a significant portion of our business, Greg has successfully led transformational initiatives and has demonstrated how we have (and will continue to) embrace transformation, with enthusiasm and the best of our collective experience and thought."

Bochicchio brings extensive experience to his new role, having spent the past six years as Executive Vice-President of CSC. Before that, serving in various positions, notably as Vice-President of Commercial Sales and Vice-President and General Manager within the industry.

"Over the past few years, we've made significant strides to innovate and transform our business," said Bochicchio. "We have made this part of the normal course of how we do business and, most recently, to assure the continuity of our services in the face of the current health and economic crisis. I can't say enough about what we've done to transform ourselves in support of our customers and communities and couldn't be more excited to work with this great team to continue our evolution."

Previous to entering the industry, Bochicchio had progressive roles in Sales & Marketing in both agency and corporate settings, including tenure with Nestle USA as Regional Field Manager and with Pinnacle Brands, acting as National Sales Manager and Senior Marketing Director.

Bochicchio earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing & Communications from Babson College and has completed advanced studies at Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Management), MIT (Sloan School of Management), and Harvard Business School.

