Executive Vice President Tracy Ortelli, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF to Lead New Jersey League of Nursing as New President

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey League for Nursing (NJLN), an affiliate of the National League for Nursing proudly announced their newly elected President, Tracy Ortelli, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF. Dr. Ortelli, Executive Vice President Postlicensure Nursing Education at Galen College of Nursing, will serve a two-year term through spring of 2022.

"As a college dedicated to expanding access to quality nursing education, we are proud and honored that Dr. Ortelli extends her commitment to nursing education beyond our walls to support the nursing profession and quality care in our country," said Mark Vogt, CEO Galen College of Nursing. "Dr. Ortelli brings not only professional excellence, but passion for nursing and nursing education to all she does. She will serve the NLJN with the same dedication and remarkable leadership."

The New Jersey League of Nursing is a state constituent league of the National League of Nursing, with membership open to and representing all levels of nursing from practicing nurses, students, and retirees, as well those who provide health care services, schools and consumers. The NJLN is responsible for shaping nursing education and providing resources and scholarships for the Nurses of New Jersey.

Dr. Ortelli served as a board member, Treasurer, then President-Elect prior to her new role. "I am honored to move in to my role as President with the New Jersey League of Nursing as we celebrate 105 years of support and dedication to the nursing profession," said Ortelli. "As an organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of nursing education, we look forward to continuing to build a community of support for nurses at all levels and to recognize those who have made a difference. Now more than ever, it is imperative to build relationships in the healthcare community, and to expand our reach to strengthen our ability to impact the lives of those who dedicate themselves to nursing and healthcare in our country."

The New Jersey League for Nursing supports and implements the mission of the National League for Nursing to promote excellence in nursing education to build a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the nation's health at the constituent level. The NJLN is a premier nursing Organization in the State, with more than 105 Years of promoting the positive image of nursing. The New Jersey League for Nursing believes in the professional advancement of nursing education and practice through programs, scholarships, and opportunities that address the needs of diverse students, faculty and practicing nurses in a rapidly changing healthcare environment while promoting collaboration and forming partnerships. For further information on the NJLN, or to become a member, please visit www.njln.org.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers master's, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to over 6,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Ky., Hazard, Ky., San Antonio, Tx., Tampa Bay, Fla., Cincinnati, Oh., and Online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu .

