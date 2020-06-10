Executive Yacht Announces the Sale of New 2020 Pershing 62 to an American Owner

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Yacht, Canada's leading luxury yacht brokerage firm, announced this week the successful sale of the new 2020 Pershing 62 M/Y Roxy to an American owner and an avid lover of yachting, having purchased 14 vessels to date.

The stunning 33-ton yacht will be transported from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to the Great Lakes in Detroit on June 10. M/Y Roxy is hull number 30 of the Pershing 62 series and combines comfort, cutting-edge technology and extreme performance for the ultimate luxury experience.

The sleek and streamlined design, along with a Brilliant White finish – a distinct feature from the traditional silver color – defines her unique appearance. M/Y Roxy's superstructure includes a spectacular sunroof that fills the lounge area and luxurious master and VIP cabins with oceans of natural light. Her owner also added a matching William's 345 tender, supplied and supported by Williams Tenders USA, that effortlessly stows away in the vessel's tender garage.

Powered by two MAN V12 1550 engines, M/Y Roxy tames the waves at a maximum cruising speed of 48 knots and can change course at 42 knots with ease while maintaining incredible stability.

"The new Pershing 62 is a masterpiece for those seeking a thrilling nautical experience," said Derek Mader, CEO of Executive Yacht. "Our team has been working hard during these unprecedented times, and we are extremely proud of this transaction."

"We want to congratulate the new owners and deeply appreciate their trusting our organization to help them acquire the yacht they wanted. We are confident M/Y Roxy will bring them wonderful memories in the months ahead," he added.

About Executive Yacht

Executive Yacht brings the most high-end yacht brands to discerning Canadian and international buyers who seek to express their individuality through customized purchases. From our waterfront design center in Toronto's financial district, we serve our customer base at the highest level, creating a unique purchase journey that satisfies all vessel-related requirements and desires. Whether you're boating on the Great Lakes or the Oceans of the world, we are committed to delivering the ultimate purchase and ownership experience, to make your time on the waves unrivaled and memorable.

About Pershing

Pershing is a brand of the Ferretti Group, a world leader in the design, construction and sale of motor yachts and pleasure vessels, with a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, Mochi Craft, CRN and Ferretti Custom Line.

Established in 1985, Pershing is one of the leading shipyards in the world in the production of high-performance, dynamic and sporty open and coupé fiberglass yachts, measuring between 50 and 140 feet (15-43 meters). Production takes place at the highly modern Mondolfo shipyard while the superyacht Pershing 140 is produced at the Super Yacht Yard in Ancona.

Media Contact:

Executive Yacht

[email protected]

1-888-237-1647

PACTA Relations

Jessika Angarita and Lisbet Castillo

[email protected]

1-305-877-4710

SOURCE Executive Yacht

Related Links

https://www.executiveyachtcanada.com

