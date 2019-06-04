Executives from iovox and Auto Trader UK Share the Stage in Miami to Discuss Positive Commercial Impacts of Call Tracking and Analytics

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by 30 other C-level executive speakers at the Global Online Marketplaces Summit in Miami, iovox co-founder and CEO Ryan Gallagher and Auto Trader UK executive, David Coleman-Jones will share the stage to highlight the positive impact call and SMS tracking and analytics have had on Auto Trader UK's operating results.

"The Miami conference is a great opportunity for marketplace leaders from all over the world to learn from each other and we're proud to showcase Auto Trader UK and what we've been able to do together over the last 7 years," said iovox CEO, Ryan Gallagher. "David and the Auto Trader UK team have been very innovative in the use of our services and we're glad to be part of their success."

David Coleman-Jones is the leader of Auto Trader UK's Pay As You Go business for both trade and consumer customers and the company has used iovox for more than 7 years. "We use iovox services across both our consumer and retail customers and they've not only helped us by providing data for internal decisions, but their services also help our customers really see they value that we are driving with direct attribution for call and SMS lead analytics," said David Coleman-Jones. "Even something like call whispers is an impactful way for our brand to be top of mind amongst our customer base as they'll know exactly where the leads are being driven from with each call."

Speaking on Thursday, June 6th at 11:45am Eastern Time, Gallagher and Coleman-Jones will focus their session on real world applications of call and SMS tracking functionality and how iovox is helping AutoTrader UK get closer to their customer outcomes, both now and some new innovations in the future.

Held in Miami from June 5-7, the Global Online Marketplaces Summit draws attendees from all over the world and includes C-level speakers from companies such as CarBoat Media, LatAm Auto, Google, Apimo, Recruitology, James Edition, OLX Group, and El Classificado among many others. The conference theme is "From Advertising to Transactions: How Marketplaces Create Greater Value." The next Global Online Marketplaces Summit will be in Madrid, November 12-15 with the theme of "Disrupt or Be Disrupted." For more information visit: http://www.globalonlinemarketplacessummit.com/.

About iovox

We help companies and individuals increase their revenue and improve their productivity with unique call tracking solutions. We are unique to the industry for our ability to track inbound and outbound calls, particularly from mobile phones. We are global, with customers in more than 30 countries and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney. Download our free app for Android or iOS , and learn more about our other services at www.iovox.com.

About Auto Trader UK

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace. Auto Trader sits at the heart of the UK's vehicle buying process and its primary activity is to help vehicle retailers compete effectively on the marketplace in order to sell more vehicles, faster. Auto Trader listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is now a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

