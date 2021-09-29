Exer Urgent Care Celebrates 22nd Opening With New Torrance Location

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 22nd Southern California facility expanding into the city of Torrance. Located directly off of Pacific Coast Highway within the community's bustling Rolling Hills Plaza shopping complex, the new urgent care facility is staffed by ER doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Greater Los Angeles continues to navigate the global pandemic, emergency rooms across the county are once again experiencing spikes in capacity levels, largely due in part to non-emergent patient concerns, including COVID-19 symptoms. Exer's mission of reimaging walk-in healthcare rooted in the communities which it serves, alleviates overcrowding of local hospital ERs with neighborhood facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares, including x-rays, labs and diagnostics.

"As our city continues to adjust to the changing landscape of the global pandemic, ensuring easy access to premier COVID-19 testing, alongside non-emergent care, remains paramount," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We are strongly committed to offering Torrance patients a safe and convenient location to seek medical attention especially in this time of uncertainty as we continue to offer innovative solutions to meet the needs of the community."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative for everything from the common cold, x-rays, flu shots, lacerations, splinting, IV's to labs and diagnostics. Plus, in response to the communities' uptick in COVID-19 testing, Exer proudly hosts an in-house PCR lab with results available within 24 to 48-hours of visit. Additionally, Exer also offers a VirtualLINE feature for in-person care at all of its 22 Southern California locations, allowing patients to check-in and wait in line from the comfort and safety of their homes. Further supplementing Exer's onsite services, and aligned with the brand's dedication to convenient care solutions, an online telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer , is offered to allow patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Additional digital services also include a patient portal for real-time access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, for those who register.

Exer Torrance is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO, and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, and the Westside. For a full list of the 22 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 22 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to highly-trained ER doctors, Exer provides a full range of minor-to-major, people-centered medical care in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

Related Links

http://ExerUrgentCare.com

