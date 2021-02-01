Exer Urgent Care's Adoption Of Innovative Technologies During Recent Patient Surge Helps It Reach One Million Patients An Entire Year Ahead Of Company Forecast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Urgent Care, the largest and fastest-growing urgent care brand in Southern California, reached a significant milestone of one million patients in just seven years as they continue to grow to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19. Exer has seen a 127 percent increase in patient volume in the last year, working tirelessly to find innovative new tools to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed.

"Exer has always had a growth mindset, but this public health crisis pushed us to adapt quickly and implement innovative technologies to help serve more people in Southern California with a viable ER healthcare alternative," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We are a company built by ER doctors, which has allowed us to step up when needed most and play a more significant role in healthcare by pushing the boundaries to meet the needs of our community during the pandemic."

Exer continues to innovate and improve the patient experience during COVID-19:

Exer is the first SoCal-based urgent care provider to begin offering a Virtual Line feature for in-person care at all of its 19 Southern California locations.

locations. Exer was among the early adopters to launch a telehealth solution, VirtualCare by Exer, which allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat.

Exer launched a patient portal allowing patients access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, to those who register.

Exer opened three new clinic locations during COVID-19, and plans to open nearly a dozen more clinics in 2021.

Exer has hired more than 400 new employees, a year-over-year growth of 255 percent.

"In 'normal' times, we would have rolled out these services over years, as opposed to months," said Mahan. "The commitment to innovation and dedication to patient-centered care our 883 employees have shown over the past 10 months has truly been remarkable and has helped infinitely change the role of urgent care in today's communities."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative with on-site x-ray, IV, laceration and diagnostics. Each location now offers flu shots and COVID-19 testing with next day results. Exer locations are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, and the Westside. For a full list of the 19 Exer clinic locations visit ExerUrgentCare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 19 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, lab, x-ray and more Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

