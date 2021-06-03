Exeter Street Capital Partners Announces the Majority Recapitalization of Triangle Sign & Service, LLC

BALTIMORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeter Street Capital Partners ("Exeter"), the private equity affiliate of Patriot Capital Group, today announced its majority recapitalization of Triangle Sign & Service, LLC ("Triangle" or the "Company") in partnership with Harbert Credit Solutions, Northcreek Mezzanine, and Company leadership.

Based in the Baltimore, Maryland area for nearly 90 years, Triangle is a leading national provider of commercial signage, lighting, and facility service solutions. Its turnkey solutions include in-house design and engineering, site-and permit-planning, start-to-finish project management, and state-of-the-art production facilities which enable the Company to support a diverse, blue-chip customer base representing some of the largest globally recognized brands.

Triangle's focus on high-quality products and exceptional service has attracted a highly diversified, recurring customer base in key sub-sectors such as telecommunications, food and hospitality, corporate image, real estate development, high-end luxury, education, financial services, automotive, hospitality, and other consumer goods and services. Triangle also recently expanded to provide a full suite of commercial lighting and related facility services, enabling it to serve as a "one-stop" solution provider for its customers nationwide.

"We are thrilled to forge this partnership with Steve Altshuler, president of Triangle, and the entire Triangle team to power the next chapter of growth for this tremendous business. Triangle has become a leader in this dynamic market by focusing on long-term customer relationships, exceptional quality and service, and its proprietary manufacturing expertise. Triangle is a great fit for Exeter's strategy of investing alongside passionate leadership to develop new growth channels, optimize operations and expand through acquisitions," said Franklin Staley, managing director of Exeter.

"We are excited to partner with Exeter to take advantage of the numerous opportunities we have to invest in and grow our business," said Steve Altshuler. "Exeter shares our corporate culture for exceptional quality, tireless dedication to our customers, care for our employees, and service to our community, all of which have enabled our company to sustain itself as a long-term leader in this industry for nearly 90 years."

First National Bank provided senior debt financing for the deal. Nelson Mullins represented Exeter in the transaction.

About Exeter Street Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Exeter invests in promising lower middle market businesses with $3-$5 million of EBITDA within the industrial growth & technology, business, consumer, and healthcare services sectors across North America. We begin by forming close partnerships with the existing ownership and management of growing businesses, then work in collaboration with key stakeholders to execute on strategies that will enhance the value of our collective investment. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing, and are under no pre-determined timeline to exit or monetize our investments. Our team collectively has over 100 years of investing experience, and we call on our deep network of operating advisors and executives to support our strategic objectives, depending on the situation and the need.

For more information, please visit www.exeterstreetcapital.com .

Media Contact

Franklin Staley

(443) 573-3042

[email protected]

SOURCE Exeter Street Capital Partners