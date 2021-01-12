EXFO reports first quarter results for fiscal 2021

Sales reached US$71.5 million

Bookings attained US$69.0 million

IFRS net earnings totaled US$3.6 million , US$0.06 per share

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$9.9 million , 13.9% of sales

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2020.

"EXFO delivered a strong first-quarter performance in fiscal 2021 as compared to a coronavirus-free opening quarter in 2020," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "Robust sales and earnings results confirm market acceptance of our highly differentiated solutions related to fiber, cloud-native and 5G network deployments as we continue to develop new ways to engage and serve our global customer base in this virtualized environment. We're particularly pleased with our SASS offering's penetration into new accounts through the recently announced fiber monitoring deal with BT's subsidiary, Openreach, and five service assurance contracts secured in the fourth quarter of 2020."

First-Quarter Highlights

Sales. Sales decreased 2.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which was partially offset by stronger year-end calendar spending on the part of communications service providers. Test and Measurement (T&M) sales dropped 9.8% from a record US$55.9 million in first quarter of 2020, while Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales increased 18.6% year-over-year. Sales in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific improved 23.3% and 9.2% year-over-year, respectively, while sales in the Americas fell 20.4%. EXFO's top customer accounted for 4.3% of sales, while the top three represented 12.6%.





Sales decreased 2.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which was partially offset by stronger year-end calendar spending on the part of communications service providers. Test and Measurement (T&M) sales dropped 9.8% from a record in first quarter of 2020, while Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales increased 18.6% year-over-year. Sales in , and (EMEA) and improved 23.3% and 9.2% year-over-year, respectively, while sales in the Americas fell 20.4%. EXFO's top customer accounted for 4.3% of sales, while the top three represented 12.6%. Profitability . IFRS net earnings totaled US$3.6 million , or US$0.06 per share, in the first quarter of 2021, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$9.9 million , or 13.9% of sales. Net earnings included an after-tax wage subsidy of US$1.4 million under the Canada emergency wage subsidy program to help qualifying businesses alleviate the effects of the pandemic, as well as an after-tax insurance recovery of US$2.5 million related to the loss of assets.

Selected Financial Information



(In thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended

November 30,

2020

2019









Test and measurement sales $ 50,473

$ 55,947 Service assurance, systems and services sales

21,046

17,749 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange contracts

(7)

(145) Total sales $ 71,512

$ 73,551









Test and measurement bookings $ 51,248

$ 55,009 Service assurance, systems and services bookings

17,802

15,049 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange contracts

(7)

(145) Total bookings $ 69,043

$ 69,913 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales)

0.97

0.95 Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* $ 41,643

$ 43,310



58.2%

58.9%









Other selected information:







IFRS net earnings (loss) $ 3,554

$ (63) Amortization of intangible assets $ 2,549

$ 1,632 Stock-based compensation costs $ 568

$ 487 Restructuring charges $ 543

$ – Net income tax effect of the above items $ (530)

$ (249) Foreign exchange loss $ 246

$ 126 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 9,949

$ 7,544

Quarterly Overview

Sales decreased 2.8% to US$71.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$73.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Bookings dropped 1.2% to US$69.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from US$69.9 million for the same period in 2020. The company's book-to-bill ratio was 0.97 in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 58.2% of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 58.9% in the first quarter of 2020.

Selling and administrative expenses totaled US$21.6 million, or 30.2% of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$24.5 million, or 33.3% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net R&D expenses amounted to US$11.2 million, or 15.7% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$11.7 million, or 16.0% of sales, in the same period last year.

IFRS net earnings totaled US$3.6 million, or US$0.06 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of US$0.1 million, or US$0.00 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. IFRS net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 included US$2.0 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.6 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$0.5 million in after-tax restructuring charges and a foreign exchange loss of US$0.2 million. IFRS net earnings also included an after-tax wage subsidy of US$1.4 million under the Canada emergency wage subsidy program to help qualifying businesses alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an after-tax insurance recovery of US$2.5 million related to the loss of assets.

For the first quarter of 2020, net loss included US$1.4 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.5 million in stock-based compensation costs and a foreign exchange loss of US$0.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$9.9 million, or 13.9% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to US$7.5 million, or 10.3% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review first-quarter results for fiscal 2021. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-323-289-6576. Please take note the following participant passcode will be required: 2900379. Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8 p.m. on January 19, 2021. The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the participant passcode is 2900379. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, namely the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our employees, customers and global operations, including the ability of our suppliers to fulfil raw material requirements and services and our ability to manufacture and deliver our products and services to our customers; the effects of emergency measures related to isolation periods for individuals in affected areas, lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments on businesses in countries where we operate and have employees, and limitations on travel to attract new customers and serve existing ones; deteriorating financial and market conditions as well as a potential recession; trade wars, and our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before interest and other income/expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges and foreign exchange loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash statement of earnings elements, restructuring charges as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also used by financial analysts who evaluate and compare EXFO's performance against that of competitors and industry players in the sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO to plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to IFRS measures, allows them to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against that of other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss) loss in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended November 30,

2020

2019







IFRS net earnings (loss) for the period $ 3,554

$ (63)







Add (deduct):













Depreciation and amortization 4,723

3,926 Interest and other (income) expenses (1,866)

399 Income taxes 2,181

2,669 Stock-based compensation costs 568

487 Restructuring charges 543

– Foreign exchange loss 246

126 Adjusted EBITDA for the period $ 9,949

$ 7,544







Adjusted EBITDA in percentage of sales 13.9%

10.3%

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US dollars)



As at November 30, 2020

As at August 31, 2020







Assets













Current assets





Cash $ 15,392

$ 32,818 Short-term investments 1,106

919 Accounts receivable





Trade 55,541

56,291 Other 6,090

4,055 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable 2,337

4,203 Inventories 41,769

38,865 Prepaid expenses 5,422

5,631 Other assets 4,009

5,493

131,666

148,275







Tax credits recoverable 49,961

48,812 Property, plant and equipment 39,303

39,722 Lease right-of-use assets 9,228

10,758 Intangible assets 15,481

17,616 Goodwill 40,451

40,290 Deferred income tax assets 4,147

3,633 Other assets 1,521

1,548

$ 291,758

$ 310,654 Liabilities













Current liabilities





Bank loan $ 16,314

$ 32,737 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 39,405

41,348 Provisions 2,333

3,792 Income taxes payable 242

43 Deferred revenue 24,345

25,785 Other liabilities 4,040

4,032 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,870

3,249 Current portion of long-term debt 1,880

2,076

91,429

113,062







Provisions 2,784

2,782 Deferred revenue 8,887

8,858 Lease liabilities 6,715

7,334 Long-term debt 1,759

2,144 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,925

3,760 Other liabilities 144

151

114,643

138,091







Shareholders' equity





Share capital 94,190

94,024 Contributed surplus 19,724

19,680 Retained earnings 106,187

102,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,986)

(43,774)

177,115

172,563









$ 291,758

$ 310,654

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended November 30,

2020

2019







Sales $ 71,512

$ 73,551







Cost of sales (1) 29,869

30,241 Selling and administrative 21,606

24,504 Net research and development 11,199

11,749 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,341

1,443 Depreciation of lease right-of-use assets 833

851 Amortization of intangible assets 2,549

1,632 Interest and other (income) expense (1,866)

399 Foreign exchange loss 246

126







Earnings before income taxes 5,735

2,606







Income taxes 2,181

2,669







Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 3,554

$ (63)







Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.06

$ (0.00)







Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 55,749

55,439







Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 57,023

55,439



(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of US dollars)



Three months ended November 30,

2020

2019







Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 3,554

$ (63) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment 722

561 Unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts 256

(35) Reclassification of realized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts in net earnings (loss) (156)

183 Deferred income tax effect of gains/losses on forward exchange contracts (34)

(30)







Other comprehensive income 788

679







Comprehensive income for the period $ 4,342

$ 616

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of US dollars)



Three months ended November 30, 2019

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total

shareholders'

equity



















Balance as at September 1, 2019 $ 92,706

$ 19,196

$ 112,173

$ (51,511)

$ 172,564 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs 861

(861)

–

–

– Redemption of share capital (212)

(13)

–

–

(225) Stock-based compensation costs –

494

–

–

494 Net loss for the period –

–

(63)

–

(63) Other comprehensive income

















Foreign currency translation adjustment –

–

–

561

561 Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $30 –

–

–

118

118



















Total comprehensive income for the period















616



















Balance as at November 30, 2019 $ 93,355

$ 18,816

$ 112,110

$ (50,832)

$ 173,449









Three months ended November 30, 2020

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total

shareholders'

equity



















Balance as at September 1, 2020 $ 94,024

$ 19,680

$ 102,633

$ (43,774)

$ 172,563 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs 704

(704)

–

–

– Redemption of share capital (538)

158

–

–

(380) Stock-based compensation costs –

590

–

–

590 Net earnings for the period –

–

3,554

–

3,554 Other comprehensive income

















Foreign currency translation adjustment –

–

–

722

722 Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes of $34 –

–

–

66

66



















Total comprehensive income for the period















4,342



















Balance as at November 30, 2020 $ 94,190

$ 19,724

$ 106,187

$ (42,986)

$ 177,115

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars)



Three months ended November 30,

2020

2019







Cash flows from operating activities





Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 3,554

$ (63) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash





Stock-based compensation costs 568

487 Depreciation and amortization 4,723

3,926 Write-off of capital assets 10

216 Deferred revenue (1,600)

(4,372) Deferred income taxes (1,318)

(442) Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss 212

(21)

6,149

(269)







Changes in non-cash operating items





Accounts receivable (831)

72 Income taxes and tax credits 1,220

516 Inventories (2,605)

(3,493) Prepaid expenses 579

378 Other assets 1,391

35 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions (3,833)

(3,693) Other liabilities (8)

(16)

2,062

(6,470) Cash flows from investing activities





Additions to short-term investments (230)

(147) Disposal of short-term investments 30

563 Purchases of capital assets (1,111)

(2,040)

(1,311)

(1,624) Cash flows from financing activities





Bank loan (16,338)

8,354 Repayment of lease liabilities (833)

(844) Repayment of long-term debt (581)

(676) Redemption of share capital (380)

(225)

(18,132)

6,609







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (45)

12







Change in cash (17,426)

(1,473) Cash – Beginning of the period 32,818

16,518 Cash – End of the period $ 15,392

$ 15,045

EXFO-F

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

Related Links

www.exfo.com

