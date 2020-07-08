EXFO reports third quarter results for fiscal 2020

Sales reached US$66.1 million

IFRS net earnings totaled US$3.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$10.7 million , 16.1% of sales

QUEBEC CITY, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020.

"Despite constraints and restrictive measures in many countries, EXFO navigated through the coronavirus pandemic with a solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2020," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "We delivered encouraging sales in a difficult environment and proactively implemented cost-controls, while benefiting from a Canadian government wage subsidy program. The end-result was strong earnings amid end-markets that will necessarily improve as long-term drivers like fiber and 5G deployments remain intact."

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales. Sales decreased 10.1% year-over-year to US$66.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 mainly due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Test and Measurement (T&M) sales accounted for 75% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020, while Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales represented 25%. Revenue distribution among the three main selling regions amounted to 45% in the Americas, 33% in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and 22% in Asia-Pacific . EXFO's top customer accounted for 9.6% of sales, while the top three totaled 18.2%.



Selected Financial Information (In thousands of US dollars)

Three months

ended

May 31, 2020

Three months

ended

May 31, 2019

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2020

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2019























Test and Measurement sales $ 50,309

$ 54,359

$ 143,733

$ 154,530 Service Assurance, Systems and Services sales

16,352



19,469



52,036



62,586 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange





















contracts

(514)



(241)



(758)



(401) Total sales $ 66,147

$ 73,587

$ 195,011

$ 216,715























Test and Measurement bookings $ 46,634

$ 50,157

$ 153,646

$ 159,473 Service Assurance, Systems and Services





















bookings

12,988



19,648



49,000



67,822 Foreign exchange losses on forward exchange





















contracts

(514)



(241)



(758)



(401) Total bookings $ 59,108

$ 69,564

$ 201,888

$ 226,894 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales)

0.89



0.95



1.04



1.05 Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* $ 38,199

$ 43,129

$ 113,026

$ 128,298



57.7%



58.6%



58.0%



59.2%























Other selected information:





















IFRS net earnings (loss) $ 3,177

$ 21

$ (5,907)

$ (2,253) Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,698

$ 2,072

$ 5,025

$ 7,142 Stock-based compensation costs $ 523

$ 475

$ 1,446

$ 1,354 Restructuring charges (reversals) $ –

$ (13)

$ –

$ 3,305 Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value





















adjustment $ –

$ –

$ –

$ 1,435 Net income tax effect of the above items $ (257)

$ (344)

$ (760)

$ (1,115) Foreign exchange (gain) loss $ 141

$ (146)

$ 649

$ 55 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 10,656

$ 7,860

$ 13,284

$ 19,372

Quarterly Overview

Sales reached US$66.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$73.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Bookings attained US$59.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$69.6 million for the same period in 2019. The company's book-to-bill ratio was 0.89 in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* amounted to 57.7% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 58.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling and administrative expenses totaled US$18.9 million, or 28.6% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$23.8 million, or 32.3% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019.

Net R&D expenses attained US$9.2 million, or 13.9% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$12.0 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the same period last year.

IFRS net earnings totaled US$3.2 million, or US$0.06 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net earnings of US$21,000, or US$0.00 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. IFRS net earnings in the third quarter of 2020 included US$1.4 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.5 million in stock-based compensation costs, and US$0.1 million in foreign exchange loss. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2020 also included US$2.4 million for an after-tax wage subsidy granted by the Canadian government to help qualifying businesses alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$10.7 million, or 16.1% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$7.9 million, or 10.7% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, EXFO extended its revolving credit facilities, which had provided advances up to US$50.8 million (C$70.0 million), to US$65.3 million (C$90.0 million) until May 31, 2021, and will return to US$50.8 million (C$70.0 million) on June 1, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review third quarter results for fiscal 2020. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-323-794-2093. Please take note the following participant passcode will be required: 8963518. Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Vice–President of Finance, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8 p.m. on July 15, 2020. The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the participant passcode is 8963518. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's Website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, namely the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our employees, customers and global operations, including the ability of our suppliers to fulfil raw material requirements and services and our ability to manufacture and deliver our products and services to our customers; the effects of emergency measures related to isolation periods for individuals in affected areas, lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments on businesses in countries where we operate and have employees, and limitations on travel to attract new customers and serve existing ones; deteriorating financial and market conditions as well as a potential recession; trade wars, and our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represent net earnings (loss) before interest and other income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value adjustment, and foreign exchange gain or loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash statement of earnings elements, restructuring charges as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also used by financial analysts to evaluate and compare EXFO's performance against that of competitors and industry players in the company's sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information, in addition to the IFRS measures, allows investors to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against that of other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss), in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months

ended

May 31, 2020

Three months

ended

May 31, 2019

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2020

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2019























IFRS net earnings (loss) for the period (1) $ 3,177

$ 21

$ (5,907)

$ (2,253)























Add (deduct):













































Depreciation and amortization

3,833



3,440



11,732



11,329 Interest and other (income) expense

291



698



975



(439) Income taxes

2,691



3,385



4,389



4,586 Stock-based compensation costs

523



475



1,446



1,354 Restructuring charges (reversals)

–



(13)



–



3,305 Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair value





















adjustment

–



–



–



1,435 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

141



(146)



649



55 Adjusted EBITDA for the period $ 10,656

$ 7,860

$ 13,284

$ 19,372























Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales

16.1%



10.7%



6.8%



8.9%





(1) IFRS net earnings (loss) for the three months and the nine months ended May 31, 2020 takes into account the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on September 1, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 on September 1, 2019 had a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA of $844,000 or 1.3% of sales and $2,549,000 or 1.3% of sales respectively for the three months and the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Comparative figures were not adjusted.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of US dollars)





As at

May 31,

2020

As at

August 31,

2019













Assets

























Current assets











Cash

$ 17,070

$ 16,518 Short-term investments



3,384



2,918 Accounts receivable











Trade



56,842



51,517 Other



4,543



3,396 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable



4,912



3,159 Inventories



42,745



38,017 Prepaid expenses



5,553



6,510 Other assets



3,800



3,083





138,849



125,118













Tax credits recoverable



45,203



46,704 Property, plant and equipment



37,814



39,364 Right-of-use assets



10,636



– Intangible assets



17,523



21,654 Goodwill



37,842



38,648 Deferred income tax assets



4,407



4,821 Other assets



1,257



1,293



$ 293,531

$ 277,602 Liabilities

























Current liabilities











Bank loan

$ 33,821

$ 5,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



43,954



50,790 Provisions



706



1,065 Income taxes payable



249



704 Deferred revenue



21,634



24,422 Other liabilities



1,616



1,606 Current portion of lease liabilities



3,188



– Current portion of long-term debt



2,043



2,449





107,211



86,036













Provisions



2,490



2,737 Deferred revenue



7,669



9,056 Lease liabilities



7,453



– Long-term debt



2,118



3,293 Deferred income tax liabilities



2,760



3,598 Other liabilities



878



318





130,579



105,038













Shareholders' equity











Share capital



93,999



92,706 Contributed surplus



19,149



19,196 Retained earnings



106,266



112,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,462)



(51,511)





162,952



172,564



$ 293,531

$ 277,602

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended May 31, 2020

Nine months ended May 31, 2020

Three months ended May 31, 2019

Nine months ended May 31, 2019

























Sales

$ 66,147

$ 195,011

$ 73,587

$ 216,715

























Cost of sales (1)



27,948



81,985



30,458



88,417 Selling and administrative



18,898



67,705



23,761



75,610 Net research and development



9,168



33,483



11,970



39,410 Depreciation of property, plant and























equipment



1,291



4,158



1,368



4,187 Depreciation of lease right-of-use assets



844



2,549



–



– Amortization of intangible assets



1,698



5,025



2,072



7,142 Interest and other (income) expense



291



975



698



(439) Foreign exchange (gain) loss



141



649



(146)



55 Earnings (loss) before income taxes



5,868



(1,518)



3,406



2,333

























Income taxes



2,691



4,389



3,385



4,586

























Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ 3,177

$ (5,907)

$ 21

$ (2,253)

























Basic and diluted net earnings (loss)























per share

$ 0.06

$ (0.11)

$ 0.00

$ (0.04)

























Basic weighted average number of shares























outstanding (000's)



55,678



55,573



55,392



55,306

























Diluted weighted average number of























shares outstanding (000's)



56,724



55,573



56,437



55,306





(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of US dollars)





Three months

ended

May 31, 2020

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2020

Three months

ended

May 31, 2019

Nine months

ended

May 31, 2019

























Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ 3,177

$ (5,907)

$ 21

$ (2,253) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes























Items that may be reclassified























subsequently to net earnings























Foreign currency translation























adjustment



(3,317)



(4,075)



(4,611)



(6,160) Unrealized gains/losses on forward























exchange contracts



(1,052)



(1,805)



(1,046)



(1,237) Reclassification of realized gains/losses























on forward exchange contracts



251



607



(91)



210 Deferred income tax effect on























gains/losses on forward exchange























contracts



206



322



314



356

























Other comprehensive loss



(3,912)



(4,951)



(5,434)



(6,831)

























Comprehensive loss for the period

$ (735)

$ (10,858)

$ (5,413)

$ (9,084)

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of US dollars)





Nine months ended May 31, 2019



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



Total shareholders'

equity































Balance as at September 1, 2018

$ 91,937

$ 18,428

$ 114,906

$ (47,350)

$ 177,921 Adoption of IFRS 9



–



–



(253)



–



(253) Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018



91,937



18,428



114,653



(47,350)



177,668 Reclassification of stock-based





























compensation costs



1,078



(1,078)



–



–



– Redemption of share capital



(126)



21



–



–



(105) Stock-based compensation costs



–



1,363



–



–



1,363 Net loss for the period



–



–



(2,253)



–



(2,253) Other comprehensive loss





























Foreign currency translation adjustment



–



–



–



(6,160)



(6,160) Changes in unrealized gains/losses on





























forward exchange contracts, net of





























deferred income taxes of $356



–



–



–



(671)



(671)































Total comprehensive loss for the period



























(9,084)































Balance as at May 31, 2019

$ 92,889

$ 18,734

$ 112,400

$ (54,181)

$ 169,842















Nine months ended May 31, 2020



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss



Total shareholders'

equity































Balance as at September 1, 2019

$ 92,706

$ 19,196

$ 112,173

$ (51,511)

$ 172,564 Reclassification of stock-based





























compensation costs



1,505



(1,505)



–



–



– Redemption of share capital



(212)



(13)



–



–



(225) Stock-based compensation costs



–



1,471



–



–



1,471 Net loss for the period



–



–



(5,907)



–



(5,907) Other comprehensive loss





























Foreign currency translation





























adjustment



–



–



–



(4,075)



(4,075) Changes in unrealized gains/losses





























on forward exchange contracts,





























net of deferred income taxes





























of $322



–



–



–



(876)



(876)































Total comprehensive loss for the period



























(10,858)































Balance as at May 31, 2020

$ 93,999

$ 19,149

$ 106,266

$ (56,462)

$ 162,952

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended May 31, 2020

Nine months ended May 31, 2020

Three months ended May 31, 2019

Nine months ended May 31, 2019

























Cash flows from operating activities























Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ 3,177

$ (5,907)

$ 21

$ (2,253) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash























Stock-based compensation costs



523



1,446



475



1,354 Depreciation and amortization



3,833



11,732



3,440



11,329 Gain on disposal of capital assets



–



–



–



(1,732) Write-off of capital assets



–



216



–



261 Deferred revenue



(329)



(3,144)



1,676



11,619 Deferred income taxes



493



(161)



(142)



(2,295) Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss



869



1,750



143



(310)





8,566



5,932



5,613



17,973 Changes in non-cash operating items























Accounts receivable



(25,485)



(6,874)



(12,857)



(7,038) Income taxes and tax credits



44



(2,618)



1,596



1,629 Inventories



(2,282)



(6,233)



(306)



(668) Prepaid expenses



(773)



215



(585)



(380) Other assets



(256)



(712)



(664)



(1,003) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities























and provisions



3,253



(6,020)



1,995



2,013 Other liabilities



53



95



(6)



(1,527)





(16,880)



(16,215)



(5,214)



10,999 Cash flows from investing activities























Additions to short-term investments



(1,927)



(2,074)



(286)



(578) Disposal of short-term investments



–



1,264



826



1,168 Purchases of capital assets



(1,880)



(6,066)



(1,639)



(6,318) Proceeds from disposal of capital assets



–



–



–



3,318





(3,807)



(6,876)



(1,099)



(2,410) Cash flows from financing activities























Bank loan



19,934



28,304



(3,808)



(5,052) Repayment of lease liabilities



(844)



(2,534)



–



– Repayment of long-term debt



(292)



(1,607)



(713)



(2,165) Redemption of share capital



–



(225)



–



(105)





18,798



23,938



(4,521)



(7,322) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes























on cash



(167)



(295)



(306)



(402)

























Change in cash during the period



(2,056)



552



(11,140)



865 Cash – Beginning of the period



19,126



16,518



24,763



12,758 Cash – End of the period

$ 17,070

$ 17,070

$ 13,623

$ 13,623

