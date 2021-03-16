ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In these times of high anxiety, Exhale XR have released an innovative, affordable, mobile VR application for relaxation - utilizing the sensational effects of the minds immediate response to 360° virtual reality environments, combined with the immersionist's mobile phone, and most mobile VR headsets, the Exhale XR | VR Wellness app provides a personalized renewed experience each and every time you immerse yourself.

With everyone's different lives in mind Exhale XR has designed a solution for easy accessibility to mental health breaks, whenever and wherever the immersionist desires. Easy to use, affordable, and mobile friendly, the Exhale XR | VR Wellness app provides a solution for all of us who could use a rejuvenating break from our day-to-day activities. You'll be able to find the perfect getaway mixture for a personalized virtual retreat. The Exhale XR | VR Wellness app provides hours of unique, calming, immersive locations to pick from. With options to personalize your 360° player space, guided meditations, and spoken word, available in an all-in-one easy to use app, you'll have a harder time not relaxing.

Available now on iOS and Android app stores.

"It's with my deepest of hopes that the Exhale XR | VR Wellness app is utilized by the people who need this style of care the most. I want this app to change individuals' moments for the better." founder - Stephanie Marlo

"I find self reflection and relaxation to be a must have in the urban survivalists tool-kit." founder - Stephanie Marlo

"Our goal has been and always will be to provide options for the virtual immersionist to relax and rejuvenate daily, at their convenience." founder - Stephanie Marlo

