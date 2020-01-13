Exhibition & Trade & Experience, Innovative CIBS has been leading the way

The show will cover more than 28,000 square meters, hosting over 600 quality exhibitors and 40,000 professional visitors, further consolidating CIBS' position as the leader of this enterprise, and further driving the ecosystem and direction of the entire boating industry, offering exhibitors the highest quality and value.

"CIBS publicizes and promotes the boat industry well. Our company is one of the earliest enterprises participating in CIBS, we have found that CIBS2019 of unprecedented size has organized many unexpected activities, the visitors were enthusiastic," says Bill McEathron, General Manager of Brunswick Asia. "I am very glad to see that the diverse outdoor lifestyles (e.g. fishing, aquatic sports) are accepted by Chinese visitors."

At the same time, CIBS is also one of the most influential boat equipment exhibition platforms in Asia and the largest B2B professional boat equipment exhibition in China. In 2019, more than 300 enterprises participated in the CIBS, with an average annual growth of 20%. Among them, OEM suppliers account for about 50%, and trade export orders keep increasing in successive years.

According to CIBS data over the years, more than 10% of the on-site audience have a strong interest in water sports, including Chinese and overseas audiences. Therefore, Water Sports is one of the important sections of CIBS, which is also the show with the most complete collection of water sports products in the Chinese market. In 2019, many brands are popular with the audience, such as Kure, HYPER, CORALSEA, ZHAOYANG BOAT, DAMA, boierto, etc. The Water Sports scope is as follows:

Equipment

Motorboat | rowing boat | canoe and kayak

Sailboat | rubber dingey | inflatable boat

Water skiing | Paddle | Sailboard | Surfboard | Oars

Water skiing equipment | diving equipment

Water recreation for children | water bicycle

Shipborne luggage rack | Surfing

Travel required Essentials

Swimsuit | underwater camera | goggles | kettle

Water-proof bag | water-proof shoes

Clothing | beach sandals | towels | socks

Sunscreen

Water destination

Aquatic base | Watersports club

Outdoor supplies store | shopping mall

E-commerce platform

Resort | hotel

Outdoor park

Associations, events and educational institutions

Certification institution

training institution

education institution

floating school

Precise business matching

As the Flagship Exhibition of the whole industry chain of Asian boats, CIBS is not only a display platform, but also an important platform for business and trade exchanges of Asian boat industry. In order to meet the needs of professionals in the industry, one of CIBS's characteristic activities - "Boat Trade Matching Fair" was born.

In 2020, the fair will broaden the scope of matching and increase the matching strength. With the help of CIBS's accumulated database of professional buyers for many years, it will provide precise support for the fair. Through one-to-one, face-to-face negotiation at the exhibition site, it will help exhibitors establish cooperative relationship with previous invited buyers and obtain effective business opportunities for cooperation, so as to directly enhance the effectiveness of the participation of both sides.

CIBS 2020 will spare no effort to make full use of the global business network to share the audience resources in all aspects of exhibition circulation and terminal, and cooperate with over 100 industries and public media to publicize the exhibition around the world to invite global professional buyers.

Our key invited buyers:

Boat Manufacture: Ship Research Institute, Shipyard, Brands, Agents, Professional Objects of Investment company, Individuals.

Boat Consumption Service: Resort Hotels, Overseas Real Estate, Others.

In a word, as the whole industrial chain flagship exhibition of Asian boating industry and the weathervane of China's boat industry, CIBS must be your best choice to expand the boat market in China.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets