Exhibition Hub and Fever: The curator Alexander Nachkebiya presents the world's largest Banksy collection, featuring 100 original works, coming to the US this summer.

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the very first time, the public will be able to discover the works of Banksy in their natural habitat, as if they were truly there, thanks to the magic of technology. This is a unique opportunity for his fans to see the art of Banksy, to view his works like never before.

Banksy: Genius or Vandal? An "unauthorized" Banksy's exhibition, but with more than 100 authenticated pieces will arrive in Los Ángeles this summer, following unprecedented success in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Madrid, Málaga, Hong Kong, Milan, Lisbon, Las Vegas, Yokohama, Osaka and Nagoya where it was visited by over three million people. The exhibition will take place in the heart of New York City and LA, more details will be revealed at a later date.

The exhibition will include over 100 original works, sculptures, installations, videos and photos including the now classics of the artist (presumed to be British), like the essential "Girl with Balloon", similar to the one destroyed by the artist at the auctioneer Sotheby's in London, his portrait of Lenin, the "Fallen Angels" smokers cigarette or his explosive "Monkey Detonator". Banksy has questioned the rules of the game of contemporary art and is considered today as one of the main figures of street art. These pieces come from private collections and - with the collaboration of Lilley Fine Art / Contemporary Art Gallery - will be exhibited in New York for the first time!

Alexander Nachkebiya, curator of the exhibition is full of praise for him: "Banksy is one of the brightest and most important artists of our time. His work is a challenge to the system, a protest, an extremely well-constructed brand, a mystery, a violation of the law. Each visitor to the exhibition will be able to decide for himself: who Banksy is - a genius or a vandal? An artist or a businessman, a provocateur or a rebel? Our exhibition shows the extent of his talent, always multidimensional. Banksy invites reflection and lets the visitor decide. His work is still relevant, complete, his images speak and sink into our souls, I guess all this makes him a genius".

Tickets were released at midday from May 4th on Fever's marketplace with prices starting at $29.50 for adults and $19.90 for kids.

About Exhibition Hub

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil, China, Paris, USA and Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue each time creating an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experiences, each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform, and has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 2 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US.

Millions of monthly customers in the United States can attest to Fever providing quality content to those discovering their cities. Fever's platform processes millions of tickets for tens of thousands of events every year, with a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 in the Apple App Store.

Fever is a US company with a team of over 350 people, currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona, and is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital, Accel Partners, Fidelity and Atresmedia among others.

