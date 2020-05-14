Exhibitions & Events Industry & COVID-19 Insights, 2020-2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Informa, Relx Group, Fiera Milano, GL Events, Koelnmesse, and MCH Group
The study considers the present scenario of the exhibition market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global exhibition market size is expected to reach over $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025
The US region is the largest market for exhibitions, followed by Germany and China. The use of big data analytics enables exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive the growth of the global exhibition market size.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 in China has spelled doom for the global events market share, with around $135 billion worth of the total economic output unlikely to be generated by the end of Q2 2020. The events such as Mobile World Congress, IMEX, ITB Travel Trade Show, or the Geneva Auto Show have already been canceled. The organizers cannot guarantee the safety of participants or logistics challenges due to travel restrictions. Hence, the global events industry is likely to head toward a slowdown.
Event and Exhibition Market Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography.
The increasing global event and exhibition industry trend among companies and enterprises to promote their products and services is influencing the growth of the B2B exhibition market. North America is the largest market for B2B exhibitions in the global event and exhibition market. Significant growth in the US economy, the subsequent rise in the GDP, corporate profits, and domestic travels are contributing to the growth.
The APAC B2B exhibition market share is significantly different now than before. The demand for exhibitions and events is currently enormous. This is generating outstanding results for businesses and helping grow businesses in multiple geographies.
The revenue contribution of the entrance fees segment was over $30 billion in 2019. A higher number of companies across the globe are participating in the events annually. Thus, the revenue generation from exhibitor fees is increasing. Online and offline advertisements carried out by vendors on behalf of exhibitors generate leads and provide a high turnaround of audiences in exhibitions.
B2C exhibitions in fashion, consumer goods, technology products, toys, garments, and smart gadgets, and others witness a high traffic volume of attendees. Higher traffic and footfalls, the greater is revenue generation from tickets or public admission charges. Thus, the increasing number of B2C and mixed exhibition industry growth will propel the revenue growth of the entrance segment.
The consumer goods sector is growing at a rapid pace and is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. It includes a diverse array of varied industries. Consumer technology in specific are large businesses in the tradeshow market, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. This sector offers exciting opportunities for innovations.
From non-traditional booths that allow customers to live the product to using data to better target consumers, these shows witness the latest technology due to the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited. However, the segment is expected to observe retail disruptions, restructuring, and advancing technologies, which will spur the segment growth. Several events have been canceled due to the widespread eruption of the coronavirus across the world.
Insights by Geography
Europe was the largest industry in the global event and exhibition market size in 2019. The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the largest revenue generators in the exhibition market in Europe. North America's growing economy is driving the event and exhibition market. A high GDP and disposable income of people in North America is boosting economic growth indirectly.
APAC has become an exciting place for businesses and commercial opportunities, which helps the event and exhibition market to grow. China is the largest destination for exhibitions in the APAC region. The region is also one of the leading countries for exhibitions across the globe. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hamper the market growth in the country.
Insights by Vendors
In terms of satisfaction, Europe is comparatively successful for both exhibitors and visitors in the global events industry. However, the perceived importance of each event is lower than in other regions. Exhibitors benefit from a wide choice of events and other marketing channels. Besides, better advocacy and loyalty could be seen in Europe compared to other regions owing to the higher satisfaction.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Impact of Covid-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 Impact On Global Trade
8.3 Impact On Global Supply Chain
8.4 Disruptions In Supply Chain
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Redesign Of Exhibition Models
9.2 Growing Use Of Big Data
9.3 Increased Focus On Insurance & Security
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Budget Allocation For Brand Experiences
10.2 Sustained Popularity In Elusive Industry Sectors
10.3 Integration Of Trade Shows And Digital Technology
10.4 Increased Number Of Venues With Expanding Capacity
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Exhibitor Advocacy
11.2 Risks Related To Economy, Operation, And Compliance
11.3 Infrastructural Issues
11.4 Political Turbulence
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Net Space Rented
12.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Market By Geography
12.5 Market By Industry Type
12.6 Market By Exhibition Type
12.7 Market Revenue Stream
12.8 Five Forces Analysis
13 Exhibition Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 B2B Exhibitions & Events
13.3 B2C
13.4 Mixed (Both B2B & B2C)
14 Revenue Stream
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Exhibitor Fees
14.3 Sponsorship Fees
14.4 Entrance Fees
14.5 Services
15 Industry Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Net Space Rented)
15.3 Consumer Goods & Retail Sector
15.4 Hospitality Sector
15.5 AFF & Energy Sector
15.6 Automotive & Transportation Sector
15.7 Industrial Sector
15.8 Entertainment
15.9 Other Sectors
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Net Space Rented)
16.3 Market Overview
17 Europe
18 North America
19 APAC
20 Middle East & Africa
21 Latin America
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Informa
23.2 Relx Group
23.3 Fiera Milano
23.4 Gl Events
23.5 Koelnmesse
23.6 MCH Group
23.7 Messe Dusseldorf
23.8 Messe Frankfurt
23.9 Messe Munchen
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 APEX
24.2 Beijing Eagle International Exhibition
24.3 Bharat Exhibitions
24.4 China International Exhibition Center Group
24.5 Clarion Events
24.6 Comexposium
24.7 CVENT
24.8 Demage
24.9 Deutsche Messe
24.10 Emerald X
24.11 ES.Cultura Eventos
24.12 Event Barcellona
24.13 Falcon Exhibitions
24.14 Guangdong Convention & Exhibition Promotion
24.15 HKTDC
24.16 Hyve Group
24.17 Julang
24.18 K and D Communication
24.19 Lems
24.20 Messe Berlin Group
24.21 MEX Events
24.22 Nrnbergmesse
24.23 Orbit Exhibitions
24.24 Pennwell
24.25 Shanghai Bestup Conference & Exhibition Service
24.26 Skyline Events
24.27 Tarsus Group
24.28 Venusevents
24.29 Viparis
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
