Exhibitions & Events Industry & COVID-19 Insights, 2020-2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Informa, Relx Group, Fiera Milano, GL Events, Koelnmesse, and MCH Group

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exhibitions & Events Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Events & Exhibitions Market Report



The study considers the present scenario of the exhibition market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global exhibition market size is expected to reach over $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025



The US region is the largest market for exhibitions, followed by Germany and China. The use of big data analytics enables exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive the growth of the global exhibition market size.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 in China has spelled doom for the global events market share, with around $135 billion worth of the total economic output unlikely to be generated by the end of Q2 2020. The events such as Mobile World Congress, IMEX, ITB Travel Trade Show, or the Geneva Auto Show have already been canceled. The organizers cannot guarantee the safety of participants or logistics challenges due to travel restrictions. Hence, the global events industry is likely to head toward a slowdown.



Event and Exhibition Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography.



The increasing global event and exhibition industry trend among companies and enterprises to promote their products and services is influencing the growth of the B2B exhibition market. North America is the largest market for B2B exhibitions in the global event and exhibition market. Significant growth in the US economy, the subsequent rise in the GDP, corporate profits, and domestic travels are contributing to the growth.



The APAC B2B exhibition market share is significantly different now than before. The demand for exhibitions and events is currently enormous. This is generating outstanding results for businesses and helping grow businesses in multiple geographies.



The revenue contribution of the entrance fees segment was over $30 billion in 2019. A higher number of companies across the globe are participating in the events annually. Thus, the revenue generation from exhibitor fees is increasing. Online and offline advertisements carried out by vendors on behalf of exhibitors generate leads and provide a high turnaround of audiences in exhibitions.



B2C exhibitions in fashion, consumer goods, technology products, toys, garments, and smart gadgets, and others witness a high traffic volume of attendees. Higher traffic and footfalls, the greater is revenue generation from tickets or public admission charges. Thus, the increasing number of B2C and mixed exhibition industry growth will propel the revenue growth of the entrance segment.



The consumer goods sector is growing at a rapid pace and is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. It includes a diverse array of varied industries. Consumer technology in specific are large businesses in the tradeshow market, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. This sector offers exciting opportunities for innovations.



From non-traditional booths that allow customers to live the product to using data to better target consumers, these shows witness the latest technology due to the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited. However, the segment is expected to observe retail disruptions, restructuring, and advancing technologies, which will spur the segment growth. Several events have been canceled due to the widespread eruption of the coronavirus across the world.



Insights by Geography



Europe was the largest industry in the global event and exhibition market size in 2019. The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the largest revenue generators in the exhibition market in Europe. North America's growing economy is driving the event and exhibition market. A high GDP and disposable income of people in North America is boosting economic growth indirectly.



APAC has become an exciting place for businesses and commercial opportunities, which helps the event and exhibition market to grow. China is the largest destination for exhibitions in the APAC region. The region is also one of the leading countries for exhibitions across the globe. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hamper the market growth in the country.



Insights by Vendors



In terms of satisfaction, Europe is comparatively successful for both exhibitors and visitors in the global events industry. However, the perceived importance of each event is lower than in other regions. Exhibitors benefit from a wide choice of events and other marketing channels. Besides, better advocacy and loyalty could be seen in Europe compared to other regions owing to the higher satisfaction.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact of Covid-19

8.1 Overview

8.2 Impact On Global Trade

8.3 Impact On Global Supply Chain

8.4 Disruptions In Supply Chain



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Redesign Of Exhibition Models

9.2 Growing Use Of Big Data

9.3 Increased Focus On Insurance & Security



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Budget Allocation For Brand Experiences

10.2 Sustained Popularity In Elusive Industry Sectors

10.3 Integration Of Trade Shows And Digital Technology

10.4 Increased Number Of Venues With Expanding Capacity



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Exhibitor Advocacy

11.2 Risks Related To Economy, Operation, And Compliance

11.3 Infrastructural Issues

11.4 Political Turbulence



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Net Space Rented

12.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Market By Geography

12.5 Market By Industry Type

12.6 Market By Exhibition Type

12.7 Market Revenue Stream

12.8 Five Forces Analysis



13 Exhibition Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 B2B Exhibitions & Events

13.3 B2C

13.4 Mixed (Both B2B & B2C)



14 Revenue Stream

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Exhibitor Fees

14.3 Sponsorship Fees

14.4 Entrance Fees

14.5 Services



15 Industry Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Net Space Rented)

15.3 Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

15.4 Hospitality Sector

15.5 AFF & Energy Sector

15.6 Automotive & Transportation Sector

15.7 Industrial Sector

15.8 Entertainment

15.9 Other Sectors



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Net Space Rented)

16.3 Market Overview



17 Europe



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Latin America



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Informa

23.2 Relx Group

23.3 Fiera Milano

23.4 Gl Events

23.5 Koelnmesse

23.6 MCH Group

23.7 Messe Dusseldorf

23.8 Messe Frankfurt

23.9 Messe Munchen



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 APEX

24.2 Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

24.3 Bharat Exhibitions

24.4 China International Exhibition Center Group

24.5 Clarion Events

24.6 Comexposium

24.7 CVENT

24.8 Demage

24.9 Deutsche Messe

24.10 Emerald X

24.11 ES.Cultura Eventos

24.12 Event Barcellona

24.13 Falcon Exhibitions

24.14 Guangdong Convention & Exhibition Promotion

24.15 HKTDC

24.16 Hyve Group

24.17 Julang

24.18 K and D Communication

24.19 Lems

24.20 Messe Berlin Group

24.21 MEX Events

24.22 Nrnbergmesse

24.23 Orbit Exhibitions

24.24 Pennwell

24.25 Shanghai Bestup Conference & Exhibition Service

24.26 Skyline Events

24.27 Tarsus Group

24.28 Venusevents

24.29 Viparis



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pen28p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

