Exhibitor recruitment: Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019 aims to fill 6,000 sqm

"The 2018 edition enlisted 210 exhibitors and 400 booths to attract more than 14,000 visitors from 34 countries. Compared to the previous year, the growth rate for visitors increased 20 percent," said Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan. Based upon the post-show report 2018, the top three visiting purposes are collecting market information, looking for new products and networking with suppliers; while the top primary requested products are devices with IoT technology, automatic equipment and biogas facilities. Smart, precision agriculture and renewable technology are undoubtedly the industrial trends that Asia-Pacific buyers are looking at.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO), the Asia-Pacific is suggested to focus on protecting agriculture from climate change. At present, Taiwan is well-performing and has had breakthrough results in embedding IoT and biological technology into agricultural practices. This has accelerated agricultural development and has drawn attention from ASEAN buyers. UBM Asia has therefore decided to develop a spin-off of the agricultural tradeshow in Shanghai debuting in 2019. Ms. Liu believes that the agritech exhibition will be spread to more countries in the near future. "I'm glad to see more innovative technology carried forward, so that the integration of agricultural resources can be more achievable," remarked Sabine Liu.

UBM Taiwan is now recruiting vendors from around the world. There are currently more than 40 brand companies returning for Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 and 1,200 sqm has been taken. Companies that have confirmed participation are SKOV A/S, Big Dutchman, Kutlusan, InterHeat, JK Lighting, Hunan Green Solutions, Nabel, IDAH, Bühler from Denmark, Malaysia, Turkey, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and more.

Launched concurrently with Aquaculture Taiwan and Livestock Taiwan, the 3rd edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is supported by the Council of Agriculture, the official authority based in Taipei. The grand three-day exhibition contains a series of forums, technical seminars and business match making programmes. UBM Taiwan expects to recruit advanced products to provide a better solution for food safety, food crises, and animal diseases.

