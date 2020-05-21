Exide Technologies Announces Court Approval of First Day Motions Allowing Business Operations to Proceed in Ordinary Course

MILTON, Ga., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies ("Exide" or the "Company"), a global provider of stored energy solutions, today announced that customary first day motions to help facilitate continued operations in the ordinary course of business while the Company operates in Chapter 11 were approved by Judge Christopher S. Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

As part of the court's approval of first day motions, Exide received authorization from the court to, without interruption:

Pay employees in the usual manner and to continue their health and welfare benefits programs;

Continue to manufacture and deliver product to customers; and

Pay suppliers for goods and services provided to the Company post-petition.

The Court also approved on an interim basis the $40 million in Debtor-in-Possession ("DIP") financing from a group of lenders, including certain of its existing noteholders. This DIP financing will provide sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations in North America for the duration of the sale process and restructuring.

The Court will hold hearings on June 18, 2020 to consider the final orders regarding Exide's first day motions, including the final approval of the DIP financing.

"The Court's approval of these critical first day motions is an important first step, allowing us to continue supplying high quality energy storage solutions to our customers and honor our commitments to our stakeholders while pursuing a value-maximizing sale of our North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific operations," said Exide Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Vargo.

As announced on May 19, the Company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, as one component of a comprehensive strategy to best position its North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific businesses. The Company's operations outside of North America are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings as a debtor.

Additional Information and Advisors

Additional information about Exide's Chapter 11 proceeding can be found at exide.com/2020-restructuring. Vendors with questions can visit https://cases.primeclerk.com/Exide2020/, call a dedicated hotline at 877-429-4840 between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM Eastern, Monday through Friday, or email [email protected].

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. are serving as legal counsel to Exide, Houlihan Lokey is serving as investment banker, and Ankura is serving as financial advisor.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 8,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world's largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability

